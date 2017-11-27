Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 27, 2017 | 8:16am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman

Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman

Reuters / Saturday, November 25, 2017
Damaged vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at Al Rawdah mosque in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Soliman
Close
1 / 23
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
2 / 23
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean has defected crossing the border on November 13, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean has defected crossing the border on November 13, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south next to a spot where a North Korean has defected crossing the border on November 13, at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 23
A bystander falls as Israeli police spray water during a demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A bystander falls as Israeli police spray water during a demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
A bystander falls as Israeli police spray water during a demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
4 / 23
Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Venezuelan bullfighter Jose Enrique Colombo is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at Peru's historic Plaza de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
5 / 23
Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia. EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD/via REUTERS

Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia. EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia. EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 23
A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
7 / 23
Children attend the wake of Rolando Arellano Campo and Sherwin Bitas inside a house two days after they were killed in a police operation captured on CCTV, in Tondo, Manila. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Children attend the wake of Rolando Arellano Campo and Sherwin Bitas inside a house two days after they were killed in a police operation captured on CCTV, in Tondo, Manila. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Children attend the wake of Rolando Arellano Campo and Sherwin Bitas inside a house two days after they were killed in a police operation captured on CCTV, in Tondo, Manila. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Close
8 / 23
Sofia Ema, 8, waits for voters at a polling station in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Sofia Ema, 8, waits for voters at a polling station in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Sofia Ema, 8, waits for voters at a polling station in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 23
Firefighters douse a fire on buses, which according to local media were set ablaze by people after a girl was killed due to over speeding, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Firefighters douse a fire on buses, which according to local media were set ablaze by people after a girl was killed due to over speeding, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2017
Firefighters douse a fire on buses, which according to local media were set ablaze by people after a girl was killed due to over speeding, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
10 / 23
A member of Zimbabwe military chats with a local after the swearing in of Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe's new president in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A member of Zimbabwe military chats with a local after the swearing in of Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe's new president in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2017
A member of Zimbabwe military chats with a local after the swearing in of Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe's new president in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
11 / 23
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, November 23, 2017
Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
12 / 23
A man, opposing the protests by the far-right groups La Meute and Storm Alliance, throws a snowball during a demonstration in Quebec City, Canada. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A man, opposing the protests by the far-right groups La Meute and Storm Alliance, throws a snowball during a demonstration in Quebec City, Canada. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Saturday, November 25, 2017
A man, opposing the protests by the far-right groups La Meute and Storm Alliance, throws a snowball during a demonstration in Quebec City, Canada. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
13 / 23
Planes fly over the circuit before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Planes fly over the circuit before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Planes fly over the circuit before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 23
A white bronze turkey is seen amongst Norfolk black turkeys hatched in June and raised free range for Christmas are seen ready for market on David McEvoy's Turkey farm in Termonfeckin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A white bronze turkey is seen amongst Norfolk black turkeys hatched in June and raised free range for Christmas are seen ready for market on David McEvoy's Turkey farm in Termonfeckin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
A white bronze turkey is seen amongst Norfolk black turkeys hatched in June and raised free range for Christmas are seen ready for market on David McEvoy's Turkey farm in Termonfeckin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 23
Calgary Stampeders running back Jerome Messam scores a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts during the first half of the Grey Cup in Ottawa, Canada. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Calgary Stampeders running back Jerome Messam scores a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts during the first half of the Grey Cup in Ottawa, Canada. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Calgary Stampeders running back Jerome Messam scores a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts during the first half of the Grey Cup in Ottawa, Canada. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 23
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Friday, November 24, 2017
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
17 / 23
A dog reacts as he awaits the competition during the "Zagreb Winter Classic" dog show in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A dog reacts as he awaits the competition during the "Zagreb Winter Classic" dog show in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
A dog reacts as he awaits the competition during the "Zagreb Winter Classic" dog show in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
18 / 23
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) look out from a tent as they wait to take part in the celebrations marking the 69th anniversary of the creation of the NCC, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) look out from a tent as they wait to take part in the celebrations marking the 69th anniversary of the creation of the NCC, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) look out from a tent as they wait to take part in the celebrations marking the 69th anniversary of the creation of the NCC, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
19 / 23
A Rohingya refugee boy is engulfed by smoke at Roikhong refugee settlement, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A Rohingya refugee boy is engulfed by smoke at Roikhong refugee settlement, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, November 25, 2017
A Rohingya refugee boy is engulfed by smoke at Roikhong refugee settlement, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 23
Samoa's Jordan Lay in action during the scrum against England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Samoa's Jordan Lay in action during the scrum against England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, November 25, 2017
Samoa's Jordan Lay in action during the scrum against England. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 23
People dressed in the historic uniforms of the French army take part in a re-enactment of the 1812 Battle of Berezina, to mark the 205th anniversary of the battle, near the village of Bryli, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

People dressed in the historic uniforms of the French army take part in a re-enactment of the 1812 Battle of Berezina, to mark the 205th anniversary of the battle, near the village of Bryli, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, November 26, 2017
People dressed in the historic uniforms of the French army take part in a re-enactment of the 1812 Battle of Berezina, to mark the 205th anniversary of the battle, near the village of Bryli, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
22 / 23
Villagers walk to pray near their make-shift shelter in a refugee camp due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali Resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Villagers walk to pray near their make-shift shelter in a refugee camp due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali Resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Villagers walk to pray near their make-shift shelter in a refugee camp due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali Resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 24 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 24 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 23 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Nov 22 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Indonesia warns the first major eruption of Mount Agung in 54 years could be "imminent".

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry and his U.S. actress girlfriend Meghan Markle announce they are engaged.

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Prison beauty pageant in Brazil

Inmates at the Talavera Bruce women's prison hold a beauty pageant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Robot castle rises in China

Robot castle rises in China

Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes at China's first virtual reality theme park.

Black Friday frenzy

Black Friday frenzy

Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.

Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil

Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe migrated to northern Brazil to live and beg on the streets.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Highlights from the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast