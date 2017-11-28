Rohingya refugee Amina Khatun, 55, rests at the bank of the Naf river after crossing it on an improvised raft to reach Bangladesh, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. Two of her sons were killed by gun fire when her village was attacked by Myanmar military, she...more

Rohingya refugee Amina Khatun, 55, rests at the bank of the Naf river after crossing it on an improvised raft to reach Bangladesh, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. Two of her sons were killed by gun fire when her village was attacked by Myanmar military, she says. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close