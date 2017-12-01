Edition:
A plume of smoke above Mount Agung volcano is illuminated at sunset as seen from Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting and Pageant of Peace ceremony on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Pope Francis looks from inside his car after arriving to Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
People reached out to pick baskets at a newly commissioned Shoprite store at Novare Gateway mall Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, is pictured during a clash with riot police as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Houthi supporters hang off an iron fence during a rally marking the birth anniversary of Islam's Prophet Mohammad in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Turkish micro artist Hasan Kale displays one of his art work on a feather at his office in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A model wears a 110-carat circular diamond during a media preview for the 'Magnificent Jewels and Fine Jewels' auction at Sotheby's in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
People look on and use their mobile phones as scouts march and play music in celebration of Mawlid al-Nabi in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron watches boxers as he visits a sports center in the Jamestown area in Accra, Ghana. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson departs after meetings with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A man takes a break from lifting weights at Matapi gym in Mbare township outside Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Riot police fires tear gas toward supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest while awaiting for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Scene after Mount Agung erupted in Bali, Indonesia. INSTAGRAM/@SANG_PETUAL4NG /via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Afghan police special forces take part in a military exercise in Logar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Queen Elizabeth visits the Canine Partners charity in Midhurst. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Armed Forces members walk past a police station destroyed after a violent clashes between drug dealers and police officers, during an operation against drug gangs in Barbante slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
An attendee takes a picture for the new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A woman prays during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the Islamic prophet Mohammad, at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2017
An employee of Tate Britain poses for a photograph next to the Christmas art commission, Home for Christmas, by Alan Kane which is illuminated on the front of the gallery, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2017
A man adjusts his costume at Tokyo Comic Con at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2017
Supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, clash with riot police as they wait for official presidential election results in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
The leader of the Social Democrats (SPD) Martin Schulz arrives for talks hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer, the head of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) in Schloss Bellevue in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
