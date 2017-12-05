Editors Choice Pictures
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
President Trump pushes a shopping cart as he visits the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Welfare Square food distribution center in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Houthi militant reacts as he sits on a tank after the death of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of the anti narcotics force pose for a picture as drugs are burned during a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
North Korea's women's national soccer team arrive for the EAFF E-1 Football Championship at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cast member Mark Hamill poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli troops towards Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank village of Qusrah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A runner rests during the Marathon des Sables in Paracas, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Five Syrians, accused of facilitating the Rukban bombings in June 2016, react during their trial at the State Security Court in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Palestinian man holds his baby tortoises near the West Bank town of Tubas. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
People carry images of late Cuban President Fidel Castro during a march to Santa Ifigenia Cemetery to commemorate the first anniversary of interment of Castro's ashes in Santiago, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, conducting a search of his apartment, in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Twenty-one year-old deckhand trainee Jacob Bumgarner holds a line while wearing a headlamp shortly before sunrise on Campbell Transportation Company's towboat MK McNally on the Ohio River near, Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A malnourished child is fed at UNICEF medical centre at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People hold up placards reading "Freedom for political prisoners! we are republic" during a gathering asking for the release of leaders currently jailed at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A boy sells grilled corn near cars damaged during recent clashes between Houthi fighters and forces loyal to Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Alexander Yaroshenko, a member of the Cryophile winter swimming club, rubs himself with snow after swimming in the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People sit together next to a camel at the look-out point of Mount Olives opposite to the Dome of the Rock and Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The Saana fell is lighted as part of the Luminous Finland 100 project, a light art event that will be held in honour of the 100th anniversary of Finland's independence, in Kilpisjarvi, Finland. Lehtikuva/Suvi Mansikkasalo via REUTERS
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank village of Qusrah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A woman sits next to the body of Yawar Bashir, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces on Monday, during his funeral procession at Hablish village in south Kashmir's Kulgam...more
Yuan Meng, a four-month-old baby panda, is seen inside his enclosure during a ceremony attended by his godmother, Brigitte Macron (not in the picture), French President's wife and China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Yesui (not in the...more
A supporter of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, puts a balloon on the shield of a soldier in a protest while the country is still mired in chaos over a contested presidential election in...more
An Afghan man looks on as he stands at a bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
