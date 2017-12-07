Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 7, 2017 | 8:30am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis TPX...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
1 / 23
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
2 / 23
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Palestinians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
3 / 23
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
People prepare a snow sculpture for the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
4 / 23
Cast member of the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Mark Hamill hugs Star Wars character R2-D2 at its promotional event in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Cast member of the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Mark Hamill hugs Star Wars character R2-D2 at its promotional event in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Cast member of the movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Mark Hamill hugs Star Wars character R2-D2 at its promotional event in Tokyo, Japan December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
5 / 23
A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A fisherman rows his boat through the waters of the Dal Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
6 / 23
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducts a training flight with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to Kunsan Air Base, South Korea over the city of Gunsan, in South Korea on December 1, 2017 in this U.S. Air Force photo and made available on December 5, 2017. Picture taken on December 1, 2017. Courtesy Josh Rosales/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducts a training flight with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to Kunsan Air Base, South Korea over the city of Gunsan, in South Korea on December 1, 2017 in this U.S. Air...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, conducts a training flight with F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to Kunsan Air Base, South Korea over the city of Gunsan, in South Korea on December 1, 2017 in this U.S. Air Force photo and made available on December 5, 2017. Picture taken on December 1, 2017. Courtesy Josh Rosales/U.S. Air Force/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
7 / 23
Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool vs Spartak Moscow - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 6, 2017 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Spartak Moscow's Georgi Dzhikiya REUTERS/Phil Noble TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool vs Spartak Moscow - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 6, 2017 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Spartak Moscow's Georgi Dzhikiya REUTERS/Phil Noble TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Soccer Football - Champions League - Liverpool vs Spartak Moscow - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 6, 2017 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action with Spartak Moscow's Georgi Dzhikiya REUTERS/Phil Noble TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
8 / 23
A Komondor, a traditional Hungarian guard dog, shakes its long fur in Bodony, Hungary, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Komondor, a traditional Hungarian guard dog, shakes its long fur in Bodony, Hungary, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A Komondor, a traditional Hungarian guard dog, shakes its long fur in Bodony, Hungary, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
9 / 23
Brazilian Armed Forces members patrol during an operation against drug trafficking gangs in the Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Brazilian Armed Forces members patrol during an operation against drug trafficking gangs in the Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Brazilian Armed Forces members patrol during an operation against drug trafficking gangs in the Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
10 / 23
Police remove supporters of Dreamers Act from the Senate steps in Washington, U.S., during their rally to urge Congress to pass a bill that will allow Dreamers to permanently stay in the country, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Police remove supporters of Dreamers Act from the Senate steps in Washington, U.S., during their rally to urge Congress to pass a bill that will allow Dreamers to permanently stay in the country, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas TPX IMAGES...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Police remove supporters of Dreamers Act from the Senate steps in Washington, U.S., during their rally to urge Congress to pass a bill that will allow Dreamers to permanently stay in the country, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
11 / 23
A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A man walks by as the Israeli national flag and an American one are projected on a part of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
12 / 23
With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, U.S. President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, U.S. President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 6,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
With Vice Pence Mike Pence looking on, U.S. President Donald Trump gives a statement on Jerusalem, during which he recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
13 / 23
People walk by street art in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People walk by street art in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
People walk by street art in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
14 / 23
People load belongings on a van as they evacuate their house located on a street where Houthis have recently clashed with forces loyal to slain Yemeni former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People load belongings on a van as they evacuate their house located on a street where Houthis have recently clashed with forces loyal to slain Yemeni former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
People load belongings on a van as they evacuate their house located on a street where Houthis have recently clashed with forces loyal to slain Yemeni former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
15 / 23
A Bengal cat plays in the Palace Feline Suite at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Bengal cat plays in the Palace Feline Suite at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A Bengal cat plays in the Palace Feline Suite at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
16 / 23
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets George Adesola Oguntade, the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as he presents his Letter of Credence, with his wife, Mrs Oguntade, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets George Adesola Oguntade, the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as he presents his Letter of Credence, with his wife, Mrs Oguntade, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in central London,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets George Adesola Oguntade, the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as he presents his Letter of Credence, with his wife, Mrs Oguntade, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Victoria Jones/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
17 / 23
A Palestinian refugee woman waits to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A Palestinian refugee woman waits to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A Palestinian refugee woman waits to receive food supplies from a United Nations food distribution center in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
18 / 23
Britain's Prince William, speaks to school children during a 'Stepping Out' session, at the BBC in MediaCityUK in Salford, Britain on December 6, 2017. The session comprised of a focus group where young people were able to give Children's television editorial staff and content producers their view of how they respond to new programmes under production. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Britain's Prince William, speaks to school children during a 'Stepping Out' session, at the BBC in MediaCityUK in Salford, Britain on December 6, 2017. The session comprised of a focus group where young people were able to give Children's television...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Britain's Prince William, speaks to school children during a 'Stepping Out' session, at the BBC in MediaCityUK in Salford, Britain on December 6, 2017. The session comprised of a focus group where young people were able to give Children's television editorial staff and content producers their view of how they respond to new programmes under production. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
19 / 23
Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Bobo, a British Bulldog, takes a shower at The Wagington luxury pet hotel in Singapore December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
20 / 23
A French fan of late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday arrives with flowers in Marnes-la-Coquette near Paris, France, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A French fan of late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday arrives with flowers in Marnes-la-Coquette near Paris, France, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A French fan of late French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday arrives with flowers in Marnes-la-Coquette near Paris, France, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
21 / 23
A police personnel stands guard near the polling station at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, a day ahead of the parliamentary and provincial elections in Kathmandu, Nepal December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A police personnel stands guard near the polling station at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, a day ahead of the parliamentary and provincial elections in Kathmandu, Nepal December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A police personnel stands guard near the polling station at Hanumandhoka Durbar Square, a day ahead of the parliamentary and provincial elections in Kathmandu, Nepal December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
22 / 23
A worker fixes the renovated summit cross on top of the highest German mountain, the Zugspitze, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A worker fixes the renovated summit cross on top of the highest German mountain, the Zugspitze, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A worker fixes the renovated summit cross on top of the highest German mountain, the Zugspitze, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 06 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 05 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 04 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 03 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Steve Bannon campaigns with Roy Moore

Steve Bannon campaigns with Roy Moore

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon joins Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore for a campaign rally in Alabama.

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the center of the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition at UMAM museum in Moscow.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit in October.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organization led to clashes with police in Kiev.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast