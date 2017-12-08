Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 8, 2017 | 8:20am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

A Palestinian protester prays during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester prays during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A Palestinian protester prays during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
1 / 27
A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, in Bonsall, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, in Bonsall, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, in Bonsall, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 27
Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
3 / 27
A huge cloud forms as a storm moves through Dalby, Queensland, Australia. Instagram/modernwifelife31/via REUTERS

A huge cloud forms as a storm moves through Dalby, Queensland, Australia. Instagram/modernwifelife31/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
A huge cloud forms as a storm moves through Dalby, Queensland, Australia. Instagram/modernwifelife31/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 27
U.S. Senator Al Franken (D-MN) departs the U.S. Capitol with his wife Franni after announcing his resignation over allegations of sexual misconduct on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. Senator Al Franken (D-MN) departs the U.S. Capitol with his wife Franni after announcing his resignation over allegations of sexual misconduct on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
U.S. Senator Al Franken (D-MN) departs the U.S. Capitol with his wife Franni after announcing his resignation over allegations of sexual misconduct on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
5 / 27
People scuffle with police during a protest outside the Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien via REUTERS

People scuffle with police during a protest outside the Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
People scuffle with police during a protest outside the Parliament building in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien via REUTERS
Close
6 / 27
A Palestinian protester hurls stones as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester hurls stones as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in the West Bank city of...more

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
A Palestinian protester hurls stones as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
7 / 27
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at their shelter at the camp for widows and orphans inside the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Roshid Jan, who walked for 10 days with her five children to Bangladesh after soldiers burnt their village, wept when she spoke about her missing husband. The religious leader in their Phansi village in Myanmar's Rakhine state was accused of being a member of the Rohingya militants and arrested 11 months ago, she said. She had not seen him or heard about his fate since then. Now she lives with her five children and more than 230 others at camp for Rohingya widows and orphans. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at their shelter at the camp for widows and orphans inside the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Roshid Jan, who walked for 10 days...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee who said she is not sure about her age, cries holding her son Muhammad Gyab at their shelter at the camp for widows and orphans inside the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Roshid Jan, who walked for 10 days with her five children to Bangladesh after soldiers burnt their village, wept when she spoke about her missing husband. The religious leader in their Phansi village in Myanmar's Rakhine state was accused of being a member of the Rohingya militants and arrested 11 months ago, she said. She had not seen him or heard about his fate since then. Now she lives with her five children and more than 230 others at camp for Rohingya widows and orphans. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 27
A man reads a newspaper on an intercity train in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man reads a newspaper on an intercity train in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
A man reads a newspaper on an intercity train in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
9 / 27
U.S. President Donald Trump passes his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner during a Hanukkah Reception at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump passes his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner during a Hanukkah Reception at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump passes his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner during a Hanukkah Reception at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 27
Former Argentine President and Senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures during a news conference at the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Former Argentine President and Senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures during a news conference at the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Former Argentine President and Senator Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner gestures during a news conference at the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
11 / 27
Security forces remove a burning barricade settled to block a road by supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest over a contested presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Security forces remove a burning barricade settled to block a road by supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest over a contested presidential election in...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Security forces remove a burning barricade settled to block a road by supporters of Salvador Nasralla, presidential candidate for the Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, during a protest over a contested presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
12 / 27
Arebi, a Syrian refugee girl, stands at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Arebi, a Syrian refugee girl, stands at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Arebi, a Syrian refugee girl, stands at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 27
A member of a security looks on as FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A member of a security looks on as FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A member of a security looks on as FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
14 / 27
Liberal MP Warren Entsch lifts up Labor MP Linda Burney as they celebrate the passing of the Marriage Amendment Bill in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Liberal MP Warren Entsch lifts up Labor MP Linda Burney as they celebrate the passing of the Marriage Amendment Bill in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Liberal MP Warren Entsch lifts up Labor MP Linda Burney as they celebrate the passing of the Marriage Amendment Bill in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 27
A photo taken from the International Space Station and moved on social media by astronaut Randy Bresnik shows smoke rising from wildfire burning in Southern California. Courtesy @AstroKomrade/NASA/via REUTERS

A photo taken from the International Space Station and moved on social media by astronaut Randy Bresnik shows smoke rising from wildfire burning in Southern California. Courtesy @AstroKomrade/NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
A photo taken from the International Space Station and moved on social media by astronaut Randy Bresnik shows smoke rising from wildfire burning in Southern California. Courtesy @AstroKomrade/NASA/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 27
People walk down a street in the town of Nueva Fuerabamba in Apurimac, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People walk down a street in the town of Nueva Fuerabamba in Apurimac, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
People walk down a street in the town of Nueva Fuerabamba in Apurimac, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
17 / 27
French man named Alexis, an exotic animal enthusiast, plays with his corn snakes (pantherophis guttatus) at his home in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French man named Alexis, an exotic animal enthusiast, plays with his corn snakes (pantherophis guttatus) at his home in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
French man named Alexis, an exotic animal enthusiast, plays with his corn snakes (pantherophis guttatus) at his home in Bordeaux, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
18 / 27
Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, members of the Nigerian Women's Bobsled Team, pose during an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, members of the Nigerian Women's Bobsled Team, pose during an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, members of the Nigerian Women's Bobsled Team, pose during an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 27
Actor Jack Black poses for photographers as he arrives for the UK premiere of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', at the Vue West End, Leicester Square, central London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Actor Jack Black poses for photographers as he arrives for the UK premiere of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', at the Vue West End, Leicester Square, central London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Actor Jack Black poses for photographers as he arrives for the UK premiere of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', at the Vue West End, Leicester Square, central London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Close
20 / 27
The driver of a Maerlitram (fairy tram), dressed as a Santa Claus, walks past a car which crashed into the tram in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Angelika Gruber

The driver of a Maerlitram (fairy tram), dressed as a Santa Claus, walks past a car which crashed into the tram in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Angelika Gruber

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
The driver of a Maerlitram (fairy tram), dressed as a Santa Claus, walks past a car which crashed into the tram in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Angelika Gruber
Close
21 / 27
Ayat Ullah, a 7-month-old Rohingya refugee suffering from severe malnutrition, is examined at the Action Against Hunger centre at Kutupalong camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Ayat Ullah, a 7-month-old Rohingya refugee suffering from severe malnutrition, is examined at the Action Against Hunger centre at Kutupalong camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Ayat Ullah, a 7-month-old Rohingya refugee suffering from severe malnutrition, is examined at the Action Against Hunger centre at Kutupalong camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 27
Judy Scott looks over a photo of her son Walter Scott during a news conference after former police officer Michael Slager was sentenced to 20 years in prison, in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Judy Scott looks over a photo of her son Walter Scott during a news conference after former police officer Michael Slager was sentenced to 20 years in prison, in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Judy Scott looks over a photo of her son Walter Scott during a news conference after former police officer Michael Slager was sentenced to 20 years in prison, in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
23 / 27
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
24 / 27
U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber flies in formation during a joint aerial drill called 'Vigilant Ace' between U.S. and South Korea, South Korea. Picture taken December 6, 2017. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber flies in formation during a joint aerial drill called 'Vigilant Ace' between U.S. and South Korea, South Korea. Picture taken December 6, 2017. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber flies in formation during a joint aerial drill called 'Vigilant Ace' between U.S. and South Korea, South Korea. Picture taken December 6, 2017. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
25 / 27
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the Port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the Port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, rest after arriving on a rescue boat at the Port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
26 / 27
Homes can be seen near a river and bordering bushland in south-western Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Homes can be seen near a river and bordering bushland in south-western Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
Homes can be seen near a river and bordering bushland in south-western Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 07 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 06 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 05 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dec 04 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Day of rage

Day of rage

Thousands of Palestinians protest in a �day of rage� in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and in East Jerusalem against President Donald Trump�s recognition of the ancient city as Israel�s capital.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top fashion photos from the past year.

Notable deaths in 2017

Notable deaths in 2017

Newsmakers and celebrities who died in the past year.

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Steve Bannon campaigns with Roy Moore

Steve Bannon campaigns with Roy Moore

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon joins Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore for a campaign rally in Alabama.

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the center of the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition at UMAM museum in Moscow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast