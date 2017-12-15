Editors Choice Pictures
Protesters pull down a scaffold to build a barricade during clashes with police outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
President Donald Trump cuts a red tape while speaking about deregulation at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An Israeli soldier shouts as he aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa...more
Firefighters continue to battle the Thomas fire , a wildfire near Fillmore, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Workers process fox fur with machinery at a fur market in Chongfu, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/William Hong
A Rohingya refugee prays inside a makeshift mosque at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Chairman Ajit Paid drinks coffee ahead of the vote on the repeal of so called net neutrality rules at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Light illuminates the mountain range and hills during the sunrise over the Nagarkot valley, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mourners pay their respects outside St Paul's Cathedral after a memorial service in honour of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
Mamataz Begum 18, a Rohingya refugee stands at the entrance of her temporary shelter at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Visitors gather near an open-air monitor during a live broadcast, showing Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference, at the Bobrovy Log ski resort in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An elderly woman is carried in a blanket after casting her vote at a polling station during the last phase of Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman reacts as Argentine policemen fire rubber bullets during clashes outside the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Muslim women stand in a queue as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the last phase of Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Palestinian Hamas supporters take part in a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A masked Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of...more
Students study ahead of the entrance exam for postgraduate studies, at a library in Zhengzhou University in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Monkeys hug amid snow at Huaguo mountain in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
An official puts up a portrait of Zimbabwe�s President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of a meeting of the ZANU-PF central committee in downtown Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley briefs the media in front of remains of Iranian "Qiam" ballistic missile provided by Pentagon at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
People work on a helicopter that crashed in Port Boue, near the international airport in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel take part in a group photo on the launching of the Permanent Structured Cooperation, or PESCO, a pact between 25 EU governments to fund, develop and deploy armed forces together,...more
Saslong mountain is seen during the Men's Alpine Ski World Cup Downhill training session. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The Soyuz MS-05 capsule carrying the crew of Paolo Nespoli of Italy, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Russia and Randy Bresnik of the U.S lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool
