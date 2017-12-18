Editors Choice Pictures
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft carrying the crew of Norishige Kanai of Japan, Anton Shkaplerov of Russia and Scott Tingle of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur...more
An eagle, the symbol of Sri Lanka's Air Force flies away as a soldier attempts to control it during a welcome ceremony for Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak (not pictured) in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Opposition supporters strand on a barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
A professional diver dressed as Santa Claus entertains school children in a huge aquarium inside a Ocean Park in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Rohingya refugee child looks on in front of it's temporary shelter at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Firefighters keep watch on the Thomas wildfire in the hills and canyons outside Montecito, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A man dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas season swim in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
French skipper Francois Gabart celebrates with safety flares as he sails the trimaran Macif into Brest harbour following his successful solo, non-stop around the world record of 42 days, 16 hours, 40 minutes and 35 seconds, in Brest, France....more
Children cry as they wait with their family for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Romanians sporting black cloths over their mouths and eyes protest against the ruling leftist Social Democrat party plans to overhaul judicial legislation in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS
Policemen search for missing residents after a mudslide in Villa Santa Lucia, Chile. REUTERS/Alvaro Vidal
A commuter climbs stairs during a morning snow fall in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A crew member of MV Open Arms, the search and rescue ship of Proactiva Open Arms, carries a migrant baby before passing it to crew members of MV Aquarius, a search and rescue ship run in partnership between SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans...more
People walk between candles during the "One Million Stars" event by Swiss humanitarian organisation Caritas as a sign of solidarity and cohesion with the infirm and the poor, in front of the Swiss Federal Palace (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland....more
Rescue workers carry two bodies found in the area where Hilda Hernandez, the sister of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, and five others died when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in San Matias, Honduras. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
Australian players celebrate after winning the third Ashes cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray
The land is covered after residents were required to move out from the low-cost dwellings near apartment blocks under construction at a village, which is mainly inhabited by migrant workers, in Tongzhou district of Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Head of Russian state oil firm Rosneft Igor Sechin (standing L) shakes hands with Venezuela's Oil Minister and President of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA Manuel Quevedo, in front of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Maiquetia,...more
An opposition supporter stands in front of a burning barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
A woman sits inside a polling station during the presidential election, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
An activist dresses up as a soldier wearing a pig mask during a protest against a law that militarises crime fighting in the country in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A policeman takes position after gunmen attacked the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, Pakistan. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Flowers from mourners are seen outside the home of billionaire founder of Canadian pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc., Barry Sherman and his wife Honey, who were found dead under circumstances that police described as "suspicious" in Toronto....more
