Rohingya refugee Yasin Arfat, 6, who suffers from diphtheria, lays on a bed at a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) clinic near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from November 3 through December 12, a total of 804 suspected diphtheria cases including 15 deaths were reported among the displaced Rohingya population in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

