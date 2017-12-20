Edition:
Editors Choice Pictures

Riot policemen stand next to a figure during clashes with healthcare employees and students who refuse new government policies about health system in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

December 19, 2017
Ultra Orthodox Jewish men light candles on the last night of the holiday of Hanukkah outside their home at Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood. REUTERS/Nir Elias

December 19, 2017
A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

December 19, 2017
A cyclist pushes his bicycle over the snow-covered Feldberg mountain, outside Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

December 19, 2017
Bangladeshi workers carry a piece of metal in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

December 20, 2017
People walk on the rubble of a house which according to the local media was damaged in a gunbattle between suspected militants and Indian security forces in Batmurran village in south Kashmir's Shopian district. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

December 19, 2017
Surfer Joel Parkinson competes during the Billabong Pipe Masters at the Banzai Pipeline in Pupukea on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

December 19, 2017
Catalin Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

December 19, 2017
Rohingya refugee Omar Khan (L), who says he is a former general of Myanmar army, poses for a picture as he sits at his temporary shelter at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

December 19, 2017
French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier stands next to his figure made by French sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of his waxwork in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

December 18, 2017
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

December 19, 2017
Nikolai Vasilyev, 64, dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, water-skis along the Yenisei River outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Vasilyev, former teacher of the Siberian State Aerospace University, constructed the water skis out of plastic foam and designed the sticks to propel him forward, while travelling on the water surface. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

December 19, 2017
A squirrel is seen on pedestrians' hands in a park in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

December 19, 2017
Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) stands in an elevator as he arrives for a nomination vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

December 19, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a candle as she attends the inauguration of memorial at the site of last year's truck attack in a Christmas market, which killed 12 people and injured many others, at Breitscheidplatz square in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

December 19, 2017
Pedestrians cross the Millennium footbridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

December 19, 2017
People are seen outside the Directorate of province building after it was set on fire by Kurdish protesters in Pera magroon district in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

December 19, 2017
A cow is transported by a helicopter after a mudslide in Villa Santa Lucia, Chile. REUTERS/Alvaro Vidal

December 19, 2017
A man sits on his Russian-made Ural motorbike as he checks the Internet at a hotspot in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

December 19, 2017
A portrait of Kim Jong-hyun, the lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee, is seen on an altar during a memorial service for him in Seoul, South Korea. Yonhap/via REUTERS

December 18, 2017
Police and demonstrators clash as lawmakers debate a pension reform measure, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Aosta

December 18, 2017
People are seen on a pier in front of a giant illuminated Christmas ball in Larnaca, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

December 19, 2017
Somali refugees study the Quran at a school in the Dadaab refugee camp, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

December 19, 2017
A house which was damaged by recent shelling is seen in the government-held village of Novoluhanske, Ukraine. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

December 19, 2017
