Pictures | Wed Dec 27, 2017 | 10:05am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
1 / 24
A Palestinian demonstrator moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
2 / 24
A stag deer stands in the undergrowth in Richmond Park, in west London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
3 / 24
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
4 / 24
Reuters reporter Kyaw Soe Oo and his sister Nyo Nyo Aye hug each other as he arrives at court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
5 / 24
People bundle up against the cold temperature outside of the Oculus building in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
6 / 24
A photographer takes pictures of waves breaking on the Brittany coast at Audierne in western France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
7 / 24
Migrants, part of a group intercepted aboard a dinghy off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, look on as they stand on a rescue boat upon arrival on Christmas day at the port of Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
8 / 24
A man exercises in the morning at Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
9 / 24
Herdsmen tame horses on a snow-covered pasture in Xilingol, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. Ma Jianquan via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
10 / 24
Prince Harry gestures as he guest-edits the BBC's Radio 4 Today programme, in London, Britain. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
11 / 24
Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori asks for forgiveness from Peruvians as he lies in hospital bed in Lima, Peru, in this still image taken from a video posted on Facebook. Fujimori Handout/Reuters TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
12 / 24
Workers climb scaffolding to clean the walls of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
13 / 24
Reuters reporter Wa Lone's wife Pan Ei Mon (2nd-R) tries to catch his hand as he arrives at court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
14 / 24
An ambulance is seen during medical evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta to Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
15 / 24
People walk past stranded cargo ship Ocean Crown during a windy weather in Klaipeda, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
16 / 24
A local checks her phone during a pre-Christmas "Posada" celebration at a makeshift shelter for families of the Tlalpan housing project affected by the September 19 earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
17 / 24
Jockeys and horses prepare to warm up before the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
18 / 24
A swimmer participates in the annual Christmas winter swimming competition in the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
19 / 24
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring their fourth goal during their match against Swansea City in Anfield, Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
20 / 24
Women gather to watch the body of Noor Mohammad Tantray, a suspected militant, who according to the local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces, during his funeral in south Kashmir's Tral town. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
21 / 24
The wreckage of a vehicle is pictured at the site of air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 26, 2017
22 / 24
A Christmas tree is pictured at a park that was turned into a makeshift shelter for families of the Tlalpan housing project affected by the September 19 in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Monday, December 25, 2017
23 / 24
A worker walks across the frozen Kunming Lake at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
24 / 24
