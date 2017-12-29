Rohingya refugees Saddam Hussein, 23, and Shofika Begum, 18, pose for a picture in a tent decorated with blankets just after getting married at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The newly wed couple, both from the village of...more

Rohingya refugees Saddam Hussein, 23, and Shofika Begum, 18, pose for a picture in a tent decorated with blankets just after getting married at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. The newly wed couple, both from the village of Foyra Bazar in Maungdaw township that was burnt by the Myanmar military, fled with their families and other Rohingya some three months ago, Saddam Hussein said. They knew each other from before escaping from Myanmar and were planning to get married but managed to do so only now, as refugees living in the overcrowded Kutupalong refugee camp. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

