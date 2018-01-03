Editors Choice Pictures
People view large waves and high winds associated with Storm Eleanor as they hit the lighthouse and seawall at Porthcawl in south Wales. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of the Shembe faith (Nazareth Baptist Church), a religious hybrid of Christianity and African traditions, walk during their annual pilgrimage near Inanda, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Rescue workers stand at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Family members of the victims of an apartment fire in Bronx that took place on December 28, 2017 mourn their relatives in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline to talk with the North Korean side at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
A Palestinian woman rests at her house in Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A couple takes a selfie while riding on a boat at the Rawal Lake in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Alexander Conopoy reacts over the coffin of his daughter Alexandra Conopoy, a pregnant 18 year-old killed during an incident over scarce of pork, according to local media, in Charallave, Venezuela. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro
A girl stands between binoculars that look towards the North, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A supermoon rises behind the fair tower ( Messeturm ) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firemen work at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Aisha Umaru (L) holds a basin of milk as Umari Usman Kaski holds up firewood at the Bakasi IDP camp, Maiduguri, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
West Ham United's Winston Reid in action with West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Members of the Dalit community are detained by police during a protest in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A customer browses screens displaying recreational marijuana products for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People take part in pro-government rallies, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/via REUTERS
Visitors attend a 3D light show at the Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Pedestrians walk along the street bundled for extreme cold in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An aerial view shows men fishing on thin ice covering the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Members of "Miracle Team", a soccer team made up of one-legged, crutch-bearing soccer players, listen to their coach before a training session at El Salam club on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A young devotee grasps water while offering prayers on the bank of the Hanumante River during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A group of tourists listens to a tour guide on a foggy day, in an observation point on Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Seagulls follow a tour boat on Bosporus in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People cross the road on a pedestrian crossing during a foggy day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
