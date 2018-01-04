Edition:
A building covered in ice sits at the base of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A South Korean government official checks the direct communications hotline to talk with the North Korean side at the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A baby caresses Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Pedestrians stop to photograph the frozen Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A North Korean flag flutters on the top of their guard post inside North Korean territory in this picture taken near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Tyler Barriss, 25, appears in court for his extradition hearing in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Irfan Khan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Members of the Shembe faith (Nazareth Baptist Church), a religious hybrid of Christianity and African traditions, walk during their annual pilgrimage near Inanda, South Africa. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A carriage of the Montreux Oberland Bernois (MOB) train is pictured lying on its side after if was pushed out of the tracks by gusts of wind during storm Eleanor (Burglind) near Lenk, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A family is caught in blowing sea foam on the Brittany coast after storm Eleanor hit Saint-Guenole in western France. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A girl wrapped in a shawl looks on as she waits along with her mother for a train at a railway station on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A boy looks at candles during the "One Million Stars" event by Swiss humanitarian organisation Caritas as a sign of solidarity and cohesion with the infirm and the poor, in front of the Swiss Federal Palace (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
People view large waves and high winds associated with Storm Eleanor as they hit the lighthouse and seawall at Porthcawl in south Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Rohingya refugee children react at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Family members of the victims of an apartment fire in Bronx that took place on December 28, 2017 mourn their relatives in Bronx, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
Women, dressed in ceremonial kimonos, smile in front of an electronic board displaying the Nikkei average (top in R) as they pose after the ceremony which kicks off the first day of trading in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A boat is stranded on the edge of a pier after it was washed there by floods in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A girl stands between binoculars that look towards the North, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A Palestinian woman rests at her house in Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
A lone visitor takes a picture near the brink of the ice covered Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada. REUTERS/Aaron Lynett

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
De-icing road salt is piled up in preparation for winter snow storms at Eastern Salt Company in Chelsea, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Germany's Richard Freitag in action at the 66th Four-hills Ski Jumping Tournamente. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets with South Korean Kim Bok-dong, who was abducted to serve as a "comfort woman" for wartime Japanese soldiers, at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea. The Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
