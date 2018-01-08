Editors Choice Pictures
A Syria Civil Defence member carries a wounded child in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A migrant rests with her children at a naval base after they were brought back by Libyan coast guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A participant jumps in the waters of the North Sea during the annual New Year's plunge event in Ostend, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Smoke and fire is seen from Panama-registered tanker SANCHI carrying Iranian oil after it collided with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. China Central Television via REUTERS TV
Horses are seen inside a forest near the ruins of the Greek and Roman city in Shahhat, Libya. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Sunrays enter through the rooftop as employees work at a jute processing mill in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Colored powder is sprayed on runners as they celebrate during a Color Fun Run in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Actresses Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd and Eva Longoria pose backstage at the Golden Globe Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Palestinian children sit in a donkey cart on a rainy day in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Iraqi officers react at their graduation ceremony during Iraqi Army Day anniversary celebrations in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
People attend a service on Orthodox Christmas Eve at the Kazan Cathedral in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Judges take part in a ceremony to mark the beginning of the legal year in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Forensic officials inspect inside a burnt restaurant after a fire in which, according to local media, five people died in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Revellers wrapped in white sheets stand on an abandoned house during the Bocuk night, or the Thracian Halloween, in Camlica village, near the western town of Kesan, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Passenger planes leave behind contrails as they fly in the skies over London Luton Airport, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Smoke rises as people inspect damage at the site of air strikes in the city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A man holds a cross during a competition to retrieve it from the water during Epiphany day celebrations in the port village of Zygi, near Limassol, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Czech presidential candidate Michal Horacek waits backstage at Blanik Theatre, ahead of direct presidential election to start on January 12, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
President Trump speaks to the media after the Congressional Republican Leadership retreat at Camp David, Maryland. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Passengers without trousers stand at cash machines as part of the 'No Trousers on the Tube Day' event, in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Devotees jostle one another as they try to touch the Black Nazarene replica during an annual procession in Quiapo city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Palestinian woman stands by a fence during a protest calling on Egypt to open Rafah border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
