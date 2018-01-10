Editors Choice Pictures
Pope Francis poses with Italian Guardia di Finanza cadets during the general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Emergency personnel carry a woman rescued from a collapsed house after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
President Trump holds a bipartisan meeting with legislators on immigration reform at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar and Matthieu Baumel of France try to move their stuck Toyota during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Members of Xarxa theater company perform "Fahrenheit Ara Pacis" during the Santiago a Mil International Theatre Festival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. celebrates with trophy at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie waves before delivering his 2018 �State of the State� address to the New Jersey legislature in Trenton, New Jersey. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A damaged car carried by mud flow, floats in flooded waters and debris after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A man watches the sunset with his dog on a breakwater, along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Teacher Wilma Plata is carried for medical assistance after her 19th day of hunger strike to protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales policies in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends his New Year news conference at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A burned car is seen in front of the Coordination Center for Operational Decisions (CCDO), a unit composed of soldiers, paramilitary gendarmes and police, in Bouake, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke is seen from Panama-registered Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil that caught ablaze after it collided with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea. China's Ministry of Transport
Conjoined twins Haneen and Farah are seen in an incubator at a hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Emergency personnel evacuate local residents and their dogs through flooded waters after a mudslide in Montecito, California. Kenneth Song/Santa Barbara News-Press via REUTERS
A shed and line of trees can be seen in a paddock on a farm located on the outskirts of Melbourne in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Felicity Evers and Jenny Thompson are married in a ceremony in Newcastle, Australia. AAP/Dan Himbrechts/via REUTERS
A child sits inside a bus on its way to a boarding school on the opening day of the new school term in Mbare township, Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man stands at a damaged site after an airstrike in the besieged town of Hamoria, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
India's Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Jordan Jtakin walks though a 5G wireless broadband technology display in the Intel booth during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Cyril Despres of France and copilot David Castera of France during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
A Rohingya refugee walks next to a pond in the early morning at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
