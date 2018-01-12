Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 12, 2018 | 8:22am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
President Trump attends a signing ceremony for the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 24
Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in Wonder Woman at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in Wonder Woman at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in Wonder Woman at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 24
A rescue ship works to extinguish the fire on the stricken Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea. 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters/via REUTERS

A rescue ship works to extinguish the fire on the stricken Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea. 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A rescue ship works to extinguish the fire on the stricken Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea. 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 24
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room where she lives, in Orlando, Florida. Oquendo and her baby girl Genesis Rivera share a hotel room in Orlando, temporarily paid for by Federal Emergency Management Agency. They fled Puerto Rico in October after Hurricane Maria destroyed their house. Oquendo, who found a part-time job that pays minimum wage, fears they will be homeless when that assistance runs out this month. "I don't have enough money to move to another place," Oquendo said. "I feel alone, and I'm afraid." REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room where she lives, in Orlando, Florida. Oquendo and her baby girl Genesis Rivera share a hotel room in Orlando, temporarily paid for by...more

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room where she lives, in Orlando, Florida. Oquendo and her baby girl Genesis Rivera share a hotel room in Orlando, temporarily paid for by Federal Emergency Management Agency. They fled Puerto Rico in October after Hurricane Maria destroyed their house. Oquendo, who found a part-time job that pays minimum wage, fears they will be homeless when that assistance runs out this month. "I don't have enough money to move to another place," Oquendo said. "I feel alone, and I'm afraid." REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
4 / 24
Members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive in an annual new year military exercise at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive in an annual new year military exercise at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive in an annual new year military exercise at Narashino exercise field in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the national science centre in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the national science centre in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the national science centre in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 24
Wheelchair-bound Lai Chi-wai climbs the Lion Rock in Hong Kong. Wong Wai-kin/via Reuters

Wheelchair-bound Lai Chi-wai climbs the Lion Rock in Hong Kong. Wong Wai-kin/via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Wheelchair-bound Lai Chi-wai climbs the Lion Rock in Hong Kong. Wong Wai-kin/via Reuters
Close
7 / 24
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Indian soldiers take part in a laughter yoga session during their rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 24
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. REUTERS/David Gray

Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
Romania's Simona Halep hits a shot during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 24
Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Khansa, the Singapore Zoo's 46th orangutan baby, clings to its mother Anita during a media tour to showcase newborn animals at the Singapore Zoo. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
10 / 24
Saudi women are seen at the first automotive showroom solely dedicated for women in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen

Saudi women are seen at the first automotive showroom solely dedicated for women in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Saudi women are seen at the first automotive showroom solely dedicated for women in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen
Close
11 / 24
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
12 / 24
Loung Ung and Angelina Jolie arrive at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Loung Ung and Angelina Jolie arrive at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Loung Ung and Angelina Jolie arrive at the Critics Choice Awards. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
13 / 24
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
A bride waits to take her wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organisers, 111 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, at a mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
14 / 24
People watch as aircrafts perform during an airshow at Saudi Aviation Forum at Thumamah airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

People watch as aircrafts perform during an airshow at Saudi Aviation Forum at Thumamah airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
People watch as aircrafts perform during an airshow at Saudi Aviation Forum at Thumamah airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
15 / 24
A worker stack bricks on his head at a brick factory in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A worker stack bricks on his head at a brick factory in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, January 12, 2018
A worker stack bricks on his head at a brick factory in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
16 / 24
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Close
17 / 24
An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family plays inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda, January 9, 2018. Picture taken January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family plays inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda, January 9, 2018. Picture taken January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya TPX IMAGES OF THE...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
An endangered baby high mountain gorilla from the Sabyinyo family plays inside the forest within the Volcanoes National Park near Kinigi, northwestern Rwanda, January 9, 2018. Picture taken January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
18 / 24
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station before it departs for the 26th annual Elvis Festival being held in the New South Wales town of Parkes in Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station before it departs for the 26th annual Elvis Festival being held in the New South Wales town of Parkes in Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Elvis Presley impersonator Sean Wright poses next to the Elvis Express train at Sydney's Central station before it departs for the 26th annual Elvis Festival being held in the New South Wales town of Parkes in Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Close
19 / 24
A Rohingya refugee child looks at the vill from a hill at Unchiparang refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A Rohingya refugee child looks at the vill from a hill at Unchiparang refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
A Rohingya refugee child looks at the vill from a hill at Unchiparang refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
20 / 24
Police clash with protesters during a protest against fare hikes for city buses in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Police clash with protesters during a protest against fare hikes for city buses in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Police clash with protesters during a protest against fare hikes for city buses in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
21 / 24
Mudflow and damage from mudslides are pictured in this aerial photo taken from a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Fire Copter over Montecito, California. Matt Udkow/Santa Barbara County FD/via REUTERS

Mudflow and damage from mudslides are pictured in this aerial photo taken from a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Fire Copter over Montecito, California. Matt Udkow/Santa Barbara County FD/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Mudflow and damage from mudslides are pictured in this aerial photo taken from a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Fire Copter over Montecito, California. Matt Udkow/Santa Barbara County FD/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 24
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery weapon in the direction of positions of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novoluhanske in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery weapon in the direction of positions of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novoluhanske in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery weapon in the direction of positions of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic near Novoluhanske in Donetsk region, Ukraine. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
Close
23 / 24
A migrant rests after crossing part of the Alps mountain range from Italy into France, near the town of Nevache in southeastern France. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A migrant rests after crossing part of the Alps mountain range from Italy into France, near the town of Nevache in southeastern France. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Thursday, January 11, 2018
A migrant rests after crossing part of the Alps mountain range from Italy into France, near the town of Nevache in southeastern France. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 11 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 10 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 09 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 08 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea

Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into flames.

Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Style from the Critics Choice red carpet.

Critics Choice Awards

Critics Choice Awards

Highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Rwanda's mountain gorillas

Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mudslides hit Southern California

Mudslides hit Southern California

Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast