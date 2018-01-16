Editors Choice Pictures
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer
Former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon arrives for an interview on Capitol Hill by the House Intelligence Committee investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tracee Ellis Ross reacts after winning the award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for black-ish at the NAACP Image Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pope Francis boards for his trip to Chile and Peru at Fiumicino International Airport in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Ana Ashury, a mixed-media artist, stores away her artwork on her rooftop in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel. While she works as a video artist most of her time, Ana has recently started to use her rooftop work space as a workshop for collage...more
Protesters shout slogans outside the parliament building during a demonstration against planned government reforms that will restrict workers rights to strike in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Palestinian children play at their family's house in Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Simona Halep of Romania serves against Destanee Aiava of Australia at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A military policeman is silhouetted against burning tires set alight by opposition supporters during a protest against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez, outside the Soto Cano Air Base in Comayagua, Honduras....more
View of a bridge under construction that collapsed leaving dead and injured workers in Chirajara near Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Student artist Lea Porre from Central St. Martins college, demonstrates her work, "101 Archeology" at the Tate Exchange programme at Tate Modern in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A member of a rescue team carries a migrant baby after being rescued by Libyan coast guards in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Police officers detain a protester during a march against social inequality prior to the arrival of Pope Francis in Concepcion, Chile. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
A car dangles off the second floor of a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, according to local media, in Santa Ana, California. OCFA PIO/via REUTERS
Manchester United's Juan Mata shoots wide against Stoke City. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Rodrigo Huilpang, 34, a Mapuche indigenous, poses for a photo at Santiago Linconir village, near where Pope Francis will hold a mass in Chile's Araucania region. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An overcrowded train leaves Tongi rail station after the final prayer of "Bishwa Ijtema", the world congregation of Muslims, on the banks of the Turag river in Tongi near Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Children are seen inside the first Saudi Arabia cinema in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen
People protest against President Trump's recent comments and tough stand on immigration near the Southern Boulevard bridge to Palm Beach near Mar-a-Lago, Florida. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
A Rohingya refugee boy plays with a glove balloon at a Samaritan's Purse diphtheria clinic at Balukhali camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man and a child stand at debris of a building after a strong magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the coast of southern Peru, in Acari, Arequipa , Peru. REUTERS/Diego Ramos
Police detain a protester dressed as a priest as Pope Francis arrives in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Workers at Carillion look out of a window after the company went into liquidation, in Wolverhampton, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Members of the news media stand outside the home of David Allen Turpin and Louise Ann Turpin in Perris, California. The 13 California siblings who police say were starved and chained to beds by their parents rarely left their disheveled house and,...more
