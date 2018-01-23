Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 23, 2018 | 7:57am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a makeshift Turkish flag as he patrols on a road near Azaz, Syria. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A mother and her three year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after the government dispatched military and medical personnel to the remote region of Papua to combat malnutrition and measles, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS

A mother and her three year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after the government dispatched military and medical personnel to the remote region of Papua to combat malnutrition and measles, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A mother and her three year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after the government dispatched military and medical personnel to the remote region of Papua to combat malnutrition and measles, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS
Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board of the plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board of the plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board of the plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protest against reported comments made by President Donald Trump about Haiti, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protest against reported comments made by President Donald Trump about Haiti, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protest against reported comments made by President Donald Trump about Haiti, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Snipers hold their position on the roof of a hotel during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss Alps resort of Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Snipers hold their position on the roof of a hotel during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss Alps resort of Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Snipers hold their position on the roof of a hotel during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the Swiss Alps resort of Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland, Britain. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili attends a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili attends a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Ukrainian opposition figure and Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili attends a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Police forensic experts examine a building which was damaged after a rocket fired from Syria landed nearby, in the border town of Kilis, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Elena Duminica braids Mihaela Dragan's hair before performing in their play "Gadjo Dildo", during the "Roma Theatre is not Nomadic" tour, in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Elena Duminica braids Mihaela Dragan's hair before performing in their play "Gadjo Dildo", during the "Roma Theatre is not Nomadic" tour, in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Elena Duminica braids Mihaela Dragan's hair before performing in their play "Gadjo Dildo", during the "Roma Theatre is not Nomadic" tour, in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan, Albay province, south of Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia

Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan, Albay province, south of Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan, Albay province, south of Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia
A flock of Common Teal fly across a wetland on a winter day on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A flock of Common Teal fly across a wetland on a winter day on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A flock of Common Teal fly across a wetland on a winter day on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man pours water as he tries to extinguish a fire that broke out at a marketplace on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri

A man pours water as he tries to extinguish a fire that broke out at a marketplace on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man pours water as he tries to extinguish a fire that broke out at a marketplace on the outskirts of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak de Chowdhuri
Real Madrid�s Cristiano Ronaldo receives treatment after sustaining an injury whilst scoring their sixth goal against Deportivo La Coruna. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo receives treatment after sustaining an injury whilst scoring their sixth goal against Deportivo La Coruna. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo receives treatment after sustaining an injury whilst scoring their sixth goal against Deportivo La Coruna. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
An Indian soldier stands guard next to rifles during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

An Indian soldier stands guard next to rifles during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
An Indian soldier stands guard next to rifles during a rehearsal for the Republic Day parade on a winter morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man is seen near the remains of a rocket in Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man is seen near the remains of a rocket in Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man is seen near the remains of a rocket in Douma, Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A child exchanges a toy gun during a voluntary disarming program run by the government with the support of the Army and the Catholic Church, which aims to swap toy weapons for fluffy toys outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A child exchanges a toy gun during a voluntary disarming program run by the government with the support of the Army and the Catholic Church, which aims to swap toy weapons for fluffy toys outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A child exchanges a toy gun during a voluntary disarming program run by the government with the support of the Army and the Catholic Church, which aims to swap toy weapons for fluffy toys outside the Metropolitan Cathedral in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger speaks next to the character of Minnie Mouse at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger speaks next to the character of Minnie Mouse at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger speaks next to the character of Minnie Mouse at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stephen Adamu, representing Ghana, competes during the African Wintersports Cup, an integration project luge race with participants originating from 15 countries, in Kleinarl, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Stephen Adamu, representing Ghana, competes during the African Wintersports Cup, an integration project luge race with participants originating from 15 countries, in Kleinarl, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Stephen Adamu, representing Ghana, competes during the African Wintersports Cup, an integration project luge race with participants originating from 15 countries, in Kleinarl, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Bojan Beljanski of Serbia and Luka Karabatic of France in action during the Men's EHF European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Bojan Beljanski of Serbia and Luka Karabatic of France in action during the Men's EHF European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Bojan Beljanski of Serbia and Luka Karabatic of France in action during the Men's EHF European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Wearing Kangoo jump boots, federal worker Tameka Green passes the White House as she exercises on her way to work during the government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wearing Kangoo jump boots, federal worker Tameka Green passes the White House as she exercises on her way to work during the government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Wearing Kangoo jump boots, federal worker Tameka Green passes the White House as she exercises on her way to work during the government shutdown in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People visit a skating rink on the frozen Kunming Lake at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People visit a skating rink on the frozen Kunming Lake at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
People visit a skating rink on the frozen Kunming Lake at the Old Summer Palace in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
