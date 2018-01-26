Editors Choice Pictures
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to attendees after a round of meetings during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Athletes compete during the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
A resident carries his dog, which according to him was shot during violent clashes between Police and drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Indian artists perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
A student walks past rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held area in the city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Tourists walk along the coastline at Dwejra outside the village of San Lawrenz on the island of Gozo, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Actress Mila Kunis gets a kiss from a theatrical performer as she receives the Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2018 Woman of the Year pudding pot at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Trees and leaves are covered by ash after Mount Mayon volcano spewed lava and other material in Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An Australian flag flies underneath a military helicopter past the Sydney Opera House as a performer balances on a flyboard during celebrations for Australia Day, which marks the arrival of Britain's First Fleet in 1788, on Sydney Harbour in...more
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a dinner with business men and CEO's during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shanghai's financial district is seen at the Bund promenade as snow falls in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Protestors use smoke flares during a rally against government's drug policy in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Canadian Prime Minister's Justin Trudeau's socks are seen as he attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, sits outside his make-shift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Models present creations from Alvarno's Fall/Winter 2018 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator dances during a demonstration against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez near the National Congress in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The words read "#JOH out." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An aerial view shows a car driving along a bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a shot against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
