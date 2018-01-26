Edition:
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to attendees after a round of meetings during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to attendees after a round of meetings during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to attendees after a round of meetings during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Athletes compete during the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Athletes compete during the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Athletes compete during the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
A resident carries his dog, which according to him was shot during violent clashes between Police and drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A resident carries his dog, which according to him was shot during violent clashes between Police and drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A resident carries his dog, which according to him was shot during violent clashes between Police and drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Indian artists perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian artists perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian artists perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
A student walks past rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held area in the city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

A student walks past rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held area in the city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A student walks past rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held area in the city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China. China Daily via REUTERS
Tourists walk along the coastline at Dwejra outside the village of San Lawrenz on the island of Gozo, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tourists walk along the coastline at Dwejra outside the village of San Lawrenz on the island of Gozo, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Tourists walk along the coastline at Dwejra outside the village of San Lawrenz on the island of Gozo, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Actress Mila Kunis gets a kiss from a theatrical performer as she receives the Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2018 Woman of the Year pudding pot at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Actress Mila Kunis gets a kiss from a theatrical performer as she receives the Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2018 Woman of the Year pudding pot at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Actress Mila Kunis gets a kiss from a theatrical performer as she receives the Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2018 Woman of the Year pudding pot at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Trees and leaves are covered by ash after Mount Mayon volcano spewed lava and other material in Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Trees and leaves are covered by ash after Mount Mayon volcano spewed lava and other material in Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Trees and leaves are covered by ash after Mount Mayon volcano spewed lava and other material in Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An Australian flag flies underneath a military helicopter past the Sydney Opera House as a performer balances on a flyboard during celebrations for Australia Day, which marks the arrival of Britain's First Fleet in 1788, on Sydney Harbour in Australia. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

An Australian flag flies underneath a military helicopter past the Sydney Opera House as a performer balances on a flyboard during celebrations for Australia Day, which marks the arrival of Britain's First Fleet in 1788, on Sydney Harbour in Australia. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
An Australian flag flies underneath a military helicopter past the Sydney Opera House as a performer balances on a flyboard during celebrations for Australia Day, which marks the arrival of Britain's First Fleet in 1788, on Sydney Harbour in Australia. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a dinner with business men and CEO's during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a dinner with business men and CEO's during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a dinner with business men and CEO's during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shanghai's financial district is seen at the Bund promenade as snow falls in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Shanghai's financial district is seen at the Bund promenade as snow falls in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Shanghai's financial district is seen at the Bund promenade as snow falls in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Protestors use smoke flares during a rally against government's drug policy in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Protestors use smoke flares during a rally against government's drug policy in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Protestors use smoke flares during a rally against government's drug policy in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Canadian Prime Minister's Justin Trudeau's socks are seen as he attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Canadian Prime Minister's Justin Trudeau's socks are seen as he attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Canadian Prime Minister's Justin Trudeau's socks are seen as he attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, sits outside his make-shift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Cheung Muk-gun, 72, sits outside his make-shift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Cheung Muk-gun, 72, sits outside his make-shift home under a footbridge in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Models present creations from Alvarno's Fall/Winter 2018 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Models present creations from Alvarno's Fall/Winter 2018 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Models present creations from Alvarno's Fall/Winter 2018 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator dances during a demonstration against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez near the National Congress in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The words read "#JOH out." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A demonstrator dances during a demonstration against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez near the National Congress in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The words read "#JOH out." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A demonstrator dances during a demonstration against the re-election of Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez near the National Congress in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The words read "#JOH out." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a speech during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
An aerial view shows a car driving along a bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

An aerial view shows a car driving along a bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
An aerial view shows a car driving along a bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a shot against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a shot against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a shot against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A general view shows the Notre Dame Cathedral at night, on the flooded banks of the River Seine in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 25 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 24 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 23 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 22 2018

