Editors Choice Pictures
A blue moon rises over Balboa Park's California Tower in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mediterranean Sea. According to the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, the rescue performed by the Libyan Coast Guard took place about 40...more
The wreckage of a garbage truck lies beside an Amtrak passenger train after a collision in Crozet, Virginia. REUTERS/Drone Base
Young boys swim in a road under repair in Tondo district, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Samuel Rodriguez (L) looks while his son Emanuel throws out a bucket of mud, while they unearth a vehicle, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Utuado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Workers roll out a red carpet for Britain's Prince William and Katherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, to walk down on their arrival at Gardermoen Airport in Oslo, Norway. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain. TWITTER/@EmergenciasSev/via REUTERS
A lunar eclipse of a full "Blue Moon" is seen above the ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A model presents a creation from Magda Nicolas on the runway at the Haiti Fashion Week in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Suede Uma, 6, a South Sudanese refugee child, plays within Kalobeyei Settlement outside the Kakuma refugee camp in Turkana county, northwest of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
A Blue Moon comes out of a lunar eclipse as it sets past an ocean pier in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Designer Michele Lamy poses in a temprary boxing gym set up inside Selfridges in London. REUTERS/Peter Summers
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians warm themselves inside their house in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A view shows a monument to Kazakh poet Abai Kunanbayev after a heavy snowfall, with illumination lights seen in the foreground, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A worker walks past office skyscrapers in the City of London financial district, London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A member of staff appears from behind curtains before the visit of British Prime Minister Theresa May at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man looks at his mobile phone amid morning smog in Pristina. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A lotus flower is seen while people pray at the Oudong mountain during the annual Makha Bucha Day which celebrates Buddha's teachings in Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
An Egyptian archaeological technician uses chemical injection to renovate a pharaonic bed with animal figures which belonged to The Golden King Tutankhamun, in the conservation centre of the Grand Egyptian Museum, on the outskirts of Cairo....more
A full moon "supermoon" rises in between four towers in a skyscrapers area in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
