Pictures | Tue Feb 6, 2018 | 9:10am EST

Editor's Choice Pictures

A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A mahout bathes his elephant in the polluted water of river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy and his sister who both suffer from cancer lie on a bed at a cancer treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy and his sister who both suffer from cancer lie on a bed at a cancer treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
A boy and his sister who both suffer from cancer lie on a bed at a cancer treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong-92 carrying a 140-strong orchestra at a port in Donghae, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong-92 carrying a 140-strong orchestra at a port in Donghae, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
North Korean men look out from a window onboard North Korean ferry Mangyongbong-92 carrying a 140-strong orchestra at a port in Donghae, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A bulldozer destroys condemned smuggled luxury cars worth 61,626,000.00 pesos (approximately US$1.2 million), which include used Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar and Corvette Stingray, during the 116th Bureau of Customs founding anniversary in Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A bulldozer destroys condemned smuggled luxury cars worth 61,626,000.00 pesos (approximately US$1.2 million), which include used Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar and Corvette Stingray, during the 116th Bureau of Customs founding anniversary in Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A bulldozer destroys condemned smuggled luxury cars worth 61,626,000.00 pesos (approximately US$1.2 million), which include used Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar and Corvette Stingray, during the 116th Bureau of Customs founding anniversary in Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
President Donald Trump delivers a speech on tax reform after touring Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash outside Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump delivers a speech on tax reform after touring Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash outside Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
President Donald Trump delivers a speech on tax reform after touring Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash outside Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Katerina Kvit during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Katerina Kvit during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Katerina Kvit during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A reveller takes part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A reveller takes part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
A reveller takes part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Siberian husky dogs of the Royev Ruchey Park team pull a rig during a practice session for the Karadag Sled Dog Rally on the frozen Mana River, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Siberian husky dogs of the Royev Ruchey Park team pull a rig during a practice session for the Karadag Sled Dog Rally on the frozen Mana River, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Siberian husky dogs of the Royev Ruchey Park team pull a rig during a practice session for the Karadag Sled Dog Rally on the frozen Mana River, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Artists perform during the 132nd IOC Session ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Artists perform during the 132nd IOC Session ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Artists perform during the 132nd IOC Session ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) SU-30 MKM fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic flying display at the Singapore Airshow, Singapore. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) SU-30 MKM fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic flying display at the Singapore Airshow, Singapore. REUTERS/Kevin Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) SU-30 MKM fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic flying display at the Singapore Airshow, Singapore. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker jokes with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt ahead of a debate on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker jokes with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt ahead of a debate on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker jokes with European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt ahead of a debate on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Mikael Kingsbury from Canada during freestyle skiing training ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mikael Kingsbury from Canada during freestyle skiing training ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Mikael Kingsbury from Canada during freestyle skiing training ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brick factory workers stack bricks on a cart to take them to the warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Brick factory workers stack bricks on a cart to take them to the warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Brick factory workers stack bricks on a cart to take them to the warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, stands in court during his sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, stands in court during his sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, stands in court during his sentencing hearing in the Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A protester against the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Italy, argues with a policeman in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A protester against the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Italy, argues with a policeman in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
A protester against the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Italy, argues with a policeman in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Nihira Bajracharaya, 5, is pictured after being appointed as the Living Goddess Kumari of Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nihira Bajracharaya, 5, is pictured after being appointed as the Living Goddess Kumari of Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Nihira Bajracharaya, 5, is pictured after being appointed as the Living Goddess Kumari of Lalitpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl walks past Grudinin's Mill in the city of Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

A girl walks past Grudinin's Mill in the city of Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
A girl walks past Grudinin's Mill in the city of Volgograd, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Julian Assange's cat sits behind a window at Ecuador's embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Julian Assange's cat sits behind a window at Ecuador's embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Julian Assange's cat sits behind a window at Ecuador's embassy in London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People cross a street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

People cross a street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
People cross a street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Relatives and friends mourn and hug during the funeral of Itamar Ben Gal, an Israeli who was killed in a stabbing attack on February 5, in the Jewish settlement of Har Bracha in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool

Relatives and friends mourn and hug during the funeral of Itamar Ben Gal, an Israeli who was killed in a stabbing attack on February 5, in the Jewish settlement of Har Bracha in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
Relatives and friends mourn and hug during the funeral of Itamar Ben Gal, an Israeli who was killed in a stabbing attack on February 5, in the Jewish settlement of Har Bracha in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool
A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
A trader reacts as he watches screens on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signs his appointment affidavit alongside Federal Reserve Board member Randal Quarles at the Federal Reserve in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signs his appointment affidavit alongside Federal Reserve Board member Randal Quarles at the Federal Reserve in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signs his appointment affidavit alongside Federal Reserve Board member Randal Quarles at the Federal Reserve in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A man removes stalks from red chilli peppers at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man removes stalks from red chilli peppers at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2018
A man removes stalks from red chilli peppers at a farm in Shertha village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A student on his way to school walks near a flooded street in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A student on his way to school walks near a flooded street in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, February 06, 2018
A student on his way to school walks near a flooded street in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 05 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 02 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 02 2018
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 01 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.

North Korean orchestra sails into South

North Korean orchestra sails into South

The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea with 140 members of a North Korean orchestra on board.

Barred from Libyan ghost city

Barred from Libyan ghost city

More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are still living in a temporary camp in Benghazi.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence after three convictions.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.

Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.

Streets of Philadelphia

Streets of Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate in the streets following their Super Bowl victory.

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.

View More

