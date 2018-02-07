Editor's Choice Pictures
A man is seen running after an air raid in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Stringer
Local villager Yonghong makes buttered tea inside her log cabin in Khom village of Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Tourists take pictures as they walk on a snow-covered path near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather with snow and freezing temperatures arrive in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Jorge Salgado poses for a picture next to a house he built with parts of his house, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, at the squatter community of Villa Hugo in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. Salgado said: "I lost everything, but we have to keep...more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks past a display of the U.S. national debt as he testifies to the House Financial Services Committee on "The Annual Report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council", on Capitol Hill in Washington....more
Brick factory workers stack bricks on a cart to take them to the warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) SU-30 MKM fighter aircraft releases flares during an aerobatic flying display at the Singapore Airshow, Singapore. REUTERS/Kevin Lam
A student on his way to school walks near a flooded street in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Lemurs are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A Palestinian woman carries her sick child as she walks through the corridor at Durra hospital in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Vintage and classic cars are displayed ahead of the Bonhams' Les Grandes Marques du Monde vintage motor cars and motorcycles auction at the Grand Palais exhibition hall as part of the Retromobile vintage car show in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo...more
Patients wait outside a dialysis ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An investor walks into the Dubai International Financial Market in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Children play on a trampoline in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A seagull flies above water in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A model presents a creation from the Tom Ford Fall/Winter Men's 2018 collection during New York Men's Fashion Week, in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Black Panther" in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A boy walks on a wall in a slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Andreas Wellinger of Germany trains during men's normal hill training ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People use light from a phone while they walk on the staircase of a parking garage during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
