A man carries a dog from mud and stones after a river flooded Tiquipaya due to heavy rains, in Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama
Martti Nomme of Estonia competes at a trial round of the Men�s Normal Hill Individual at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
A girl sleeps on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more
Tourists take pictures as they walk on a snow-covered path near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as winter weather with snow and freezing temperatures arrive in France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Reid Watts of Canada trains at the Olympic Sliding Centre for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man holds a child after an airstrike in the besieged town of Douma in eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
Members of North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers perform during the start of the 22nd Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta in Clark, Pampanga, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Women take part in an annual block party known as "Banda do Candinho e Mulatas" (Candinho Band and Mulatto Women), during carnival festivities at Bixiga neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The greater mouse-eared bat (Myotis myotis) is shown in this undated handout photo taken in Brittany, France. Courtesy Olivier Farcy/Handout via REUTERS
Members of the opening committee perform during a dress rehearsal a day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Local villager Yonghong makes buttered tea inside her log cabin in Khom village of Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People use light from a phone while they walk on the staircase of a parking garage during a blackout in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A bulldozer destroys condemned smuggled luxury cars worth 61,626,000.00 pesos (approximately US$1.2 million), which include used Lexus, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jaguar and Corvette Stingray, during the 116th Bureau of Customs founding anniversary in...more
Children look on the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Cast member Lupita Nyong'o poses for a portrait while promoting the movie "Black Panther" in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brick factory workers stack bricks on a cart to take them to the warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A man with an umbrella is seen through rain drops on a car window walking by a mural in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., February 7, 2018.REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A passerby walks behind cracks on a street after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Lemurs are counted during the Annual Stocktake at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
A woman stands next to a destroyed house after a river flooded Tiquipaya, Cochabamba, Bolivia. REUTERS/Danilo Balderrama
Sho Endo of Japan crashes during training at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A seagull flies above water in Sidon, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
