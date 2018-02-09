Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 9, 2018 | 7:47am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in the eastern suburbs of al-Bab, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 24
A general view shows the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

A general view shows the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A general view shows the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
2 / 24
A trader reacts near the end of the day on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A trader reacts near the end of the day on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A trader reacts near the end of the day on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
3 / 24
Erin Hamlin leads Team USA during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Erin Hamlin leads Team USA during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Erin Hamlin leads Team USA during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 24
Bioluminescent phytoplankton is seen along the coastal waters at Big Sur, California. Brian Mack/via REUTERS

Bioluminescent phytoplankton is seen along the coastal waters at Big Sur, California. Brian Mack/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Bioluminescent phytoplankton is seen along the coastal waters at Big Sur, California. Brian Mack/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
People pose for a picture ahead of the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 games at an ice sculpture park near the Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

People pose for a picture ahead of the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 games at an ice sculpture park near the Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
People pose for a picture ahead of the start of the Pyeongchang 2018 games at an ice sculpture park near the Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
6 / 24
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
7 / 24
Revellers dressed in animal costumes stand in front of a house during the annual block party Bicharada as part of pre-carnival festivities in Cameta, in the State of Para, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Revellers dressed in animal costumes stand in front of a house during the annual block party Bicharada as part of pre-carnival festivities in Cameta, in the State of Para, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Revellers dressed in animal costumes stand in front of a house during the annual block party Bicharada as part of pre-carnival festivities in Cameta, in the State of Para, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 24
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
Close
9 / 24
President Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
President Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 24
Intercontinental ballistic missiles are seen at a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

Intercontinental ballistic missiles are seen at a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Intercontinental ballistic missiles are seen at a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 24
A child looks at a basket filled with mandarins while workers load merchandise into Humberto Aguilar's truck at the wholesale market in Barquisimeto, Venezuela January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH "LAWLESS ROADS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.?

A child looks at a basket filled with mandarins while workers load merchandise into Humberto Aguilar's truck at the wholesale market in Barquisimeto, Venezuela January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH "LAWLESS...more

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A child looks at a basket filled with mandarins while workers load merchandise into Humberto Aguilar's truck at the wholesale market in Barquisimeto, Venezuela January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY SEARCH "LAWLESS ROADS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.?
Close
12 / 24
Performance during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Performance during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Performance during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 24
A body of a Hong Kong Canadian is carried out from a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A body of a Hong Kong Canadian is carried out from a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A body of a Hong Kong Canadian is carried out from a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
14 / 24
A fisherman brushes his teeth as he stands outside a temporary shelter on the bank of Periyar River, on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A fisherman brushes his teeth as he stands outside a temporary shelter on the bank of Periyar River, on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
A fisherman brushes his teeth as he stands outside a temporary shelter on the bank of Periyar River, on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
15 / 24
Martti Nomme of Estonia in action at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Martti Nomme of Estonia in action at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Martti Nomme of Estonia in action at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
16 / 24
People and cars are seen in old town in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People and cars are seen in old town in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
People and cars are seen in old town in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
17 / 24
A girl sleeps on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A girl sleeps on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A girl sleeps on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
18 / 24
Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Morgan Cipres and Vanessa James of France train at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 24
Hussein al-Khalaf, 13, reacts as he sits in a classroom at a school in Sahnaya, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Hussein al-Khalaf, 13, reacts as he sits in a classroom at a school in Sahnaya, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Hussein al-Khalaf, 13, reacts as he sits in a classroom at a school in Sahnaya, near Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
20 / 24
Reid Watts of Canada trains at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reid Watts of Canada trains at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Reid Watts of Canada trains at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 24
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
22 / 24
People eat dinner at a market in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People eat dinner at a market in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
People eat dinner at a market in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
23 / 24
A cat stands after being fed by a local resident in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A cat stands after being fed by a local resident in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
A cat stands after being fed by a local resident in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 08 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 07 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 06 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 05 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

A fashion show inspired by #MeToo opens in New York with models sporting angel wings handcuffed to men in pig masks.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Graves in Lares, Puerto Rico lay destroyed after Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast