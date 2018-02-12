Townswomen dressed as Lamia, with their faces painted white and eyes darkened, sing and dance on Carnival Sunday, in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, northern Spain. The Lamia are Basque mythological creatures whose lower extremities are those of...more

Townswomen dressed as Lamia, with their faces painted white and eyes darkened, sing and dance on Carnival Sunday, in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, northern Spain. The Lamia are Basque mythological creatures whose lower extremities are those of a duck or fish depending on their proximity to the sea, and whose favored activity is combing their long blonde hair with a golden comb. REUTERS/Vincent West

