Editors Choice Pictures
A Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in the town of Marea in northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
North Korea's cheer squad wave the unification flag as Korea plays Switzerland at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Members of rival teams fight with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 plane that crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, is seen at the scene of the incident outside Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Redmond Gerard of the U.S. competes in the Men's Snowboarding Slopestyle Finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Brides display their hands decorated with henna around a bride as she poses for her own photographer during a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 70 Muslim couples took their wedding vows, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit...more
Israeli security forces examine the remains of an F-16 Israeli war plane near the Israeli village of Harduf. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Gregor Deschwanden of Switzerland competes in the Men's Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Final at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Wasps' Dan Robson kicks upfield as Harlequins attempt to block in London. Action Images/Paul Childs
Athletes in action during Women's Cross-Country Skiing at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A reveller from Mocidade samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Britain's Prince Charles has his helmet adjusted after taking a ride on a Warrior Tracked Armoured Vehicle during a training exercise on a visit to The Mercian Regiment at their barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Martin Johnsrud Sundby of Norway, Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway and Hans Christer Holund of Norway react near Petr Knop of Czech Republic during the Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rescuers work at the site of a crashed bus in Hong Kong. China Daily via REUTERS
Revellers from the Peruche Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A checkpoint held by Syrian forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad is pictured in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
David Gleirscher of Austria reacts after his run in the Men's Luge Singles at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Simen Hegstad Krueger of Norway reacts at the finish line of the Men's 30km Skiathlon. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Townswomen dressed as Lamia, with their faces painted white and eyes darkened, sing and dance on Carnival Sunday, in the Basque coastal town of Mundaka, northern Spain. The Lamia are Basque mythological creatures whose lower extremities are those of...more
Sam Edney of Canada competes in the Men's Luge Singles Competition. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Members of the 'Bloco da Lama' (Block of Mud) group perform on Jabaquara beach, during a carnival festivities in Paraty, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
