Editors Choice Pictures
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Shaun White of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the Men's Halfpipe Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army fighter holds a cell phone in the town of Tadef in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Trump holds a meeting on trade with members of Congress at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A reveller from Salgueiro performs during the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Models stand during rehearsal before the 3.1 Phillip Lim's 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week, in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People dressed as Momotxorros, half bull, half man figures dressed in blood soaked sheepskins, take part in carnival celebrations in Alsasua, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man looks for goods amid the rubble outside of the Marche Hyppolite (Hyppolite Market), also known as Marche en Fer (Iron Market), after a fire that affected part of the market and the surrounding stands in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres...more
Eric Frenzel of Germany celebrates his win in the Men's Individual 10km Final. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jambo, a Briard breed, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
North Korea cheerleaders wave their national flags during the Pair Skating short program. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives ahead of a planned address at the Muni World 2018 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Candles and flowers are placed outside Dresden's Frauenkirche cathedral in Dresden to commemorate the World War II bombing of the city, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Andreas Wellinger of Germany reacts as he waits for his training jump at the Men's Large Hill. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Nhuchhe Bahadur Amatya, 76, a retired accountant at Nepal Electricity Authority along with his wife Raywoti Devi Amatya, 74, a housewife, pose for a picture as they sit inside their shop in Lalitpur, Nepal. Nhuchhe was 17 and Raywoti was 15 when they...more
Meghan Markle, and Britain's Prince Harry, meet members of the crowd during a visit to Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Saudi men perform a traditional dance during Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams of Britain sweep during the Curling Women's Round Robin. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "World Wide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A sticker is placed over Russia's coat of arms on the jacket of bronze medalist Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexander Bolshunov during the victory ceremony following the Men's Cross-Country Skiing Sprint. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Anna Magnusson of Sweden trains in high winds in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Revellers strike each other with pig bladders on a street during carnival celebrations in the northwestern village of Xinzo de Limia, Spain. The revellers are dressed as "Pantalla", in reference to ancient tax collectors, and pursues villagers...more
Simidele Adeagbo of Nigeria during her run in Pyeongchang. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mass shooting at Florida high school
A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
South African President Jacob Zuma resigns
Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5
Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Extreme winds in Pyeongchang
Several Olympic events were postponed or rescheduled as strong winds swept through Pyeongchang, damaging temporary structures set up for the Games.
Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang
The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.