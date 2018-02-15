Edition:
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A man placed in handcuffs is led by police near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida. WSVN.com via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in Pair Skating. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Alex Insam of Italy trains in the Men's Large Hill Individual. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma looks down as he speaks at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
North Korean cheerleaders and members of an orchestra perform at the Gangneung Olympic Park, in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Gold medalist Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway on the podium after the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Supporters of Bekele Gerba, secretary general of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), chant slogans to celebrate Gerba's release from prison, in Adama, Oromia Region, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Patricia Mangan of the U.S. crashes into course workers during the Giant Slalom. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A police officer inspects the collapsed old tea warehouse in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A Geoffroy's Monk Saki is seen at the Parque de Las Leyendas zoo in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A child jumps from a promenade after attempting to sell heart-shaped balloons to a couple on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. competes in the Men's Downhill. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Kelly Zapata and Anthony Espejo pose for photographers before exchanging wedding vows at their Valentine's Day wedding ceremony in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Models rehearse before the The Blonds Fall 2018 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Ragnhild Haga of Norway reacts after the Cross-Country Women's 10km Free. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
At sunset, climbers and rescue personnel descend Mount Hood, Oregon. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their performance in Pair Skating. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
Fredensborg Palace is seen after the announcement of Prince Henrik's death, in Fredensborg, Denmark. Ritzau Scanpix Denmark/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Indigenous Mayan women, with a cross of ashes on their foreheads, attend an Ash Wednesday mass in the municipality of San Juan Sacatepequez, Guatemala. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Hagen Kearney of the U.S., Adam Lambert of Australia and Lluis Marin Tarroch of Andorra compete in the Men's Snowboard Cross. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
A female police officer of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP) known as 'Jaguares' of El Salvador National Civil Police, holds a rose for Valentine's day during their presentation ceremony in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain�s Alphonse Areola makes a save against Real Madrid. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A labourer talks on his mobile phone as he sits on sacks of onions at a wholesale market in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2018
