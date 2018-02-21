Editors Choice Pictures
Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay 'Newt' Newton, (D-St. Petersburg), during a meeting at Leon High School after the students arrived in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces 'Day Zero', the point at which taps will be...more
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts after winning gold in the cross-country skiing team sprint. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
A member of the White House staff vacuums the stage ahead of a Public Safety Medal of Valor awards ceremony held by President Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
North Korean cheerleaders perform near the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Gold medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates with the Italian flag during the flower ceremony after the alpine downhill. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Emmi Peltonen of Finland performs in the ladies singles short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a...more
Donald Trump Jr. gestures as Basant Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of M3M India and Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, look on during a photo opportunity before start of a meeting in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sofia Goggia of Italy and Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. hold up their national flags during the victory ceremony after the alpine downhill. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police, arrives for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the 3000m short track speed skating. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
President Trump struggles for a moment while putting the medal of valor on Avery County (NC) Sheriff's Office Lieutenant William Buchanan during a Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An artist perform before the medal ceremony after the biathlon mixed relay. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts as she crosses the finish line to win ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden in the cross-country team sprint. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel, attends the final qualification training for the upcoming space mission...more
Kailani Craine of Australia performs in the ladies single short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
Palestinians wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan reacts during the ladies single short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pyeongchang fans
Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.
Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push
Survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have sparked a youth-led protest movement that has galvanized advocates for stricter gun control.
Best of the Brit Awards
Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.
Brit Awards red carpet
Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12
Highlights from day twelve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Billy Graham: 1918 - 2018
The American evangelist and counselor to presidents has died at the age of 99.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.