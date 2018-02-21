Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 21, 2018 | 8:10am EST

Editors Choice Pictures

Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Models present creations from the Moncler Autumn/Winter 2018 collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
1 / 23
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay 'Newt' Newton, (D-St. Petersburg), during a meeting at Leon High School after the students arrived in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay 'Newt' Newton, (D-St. Petersburg), during a meeting at Leon High School after the students arrived in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Tyra Hemans, a senior from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks with Florida Rep. Wengay 'Newt' Newton, (D-St. Petersburg), during a meeting at Leon High School after the students arrived in Tallahassee, Florida. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Close
2 / 23
Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces 'Day Zero', the point at which taps will be shut down across the city. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces 'Day Zero', the point at which taps will be...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Sand blows across a normally submerged area at Theewaterskloof dam near Cape Town, South Africa. The dam, which supplies most of Cape Town's potable water, is currently dangerously low as the city faces 'Day Zero', the point at which taps will be shut down across the city. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
3 / 23
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts after winning gold in the cross-country skiing team sprint. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts after winning gold in the cross-country skiing team sprint. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts after winning gold in the cross-country skiing team sprint. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
4 / 23
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Queen Elizabeth sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Queen Elizabeth sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design as she visits London Fashion Week. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Close
5 / 23
A member of the White House staff vacuums the stage ahead of a Public Safety Medal of Valor awards ceremony held by President Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A member of the White House staff vacuums the stage ahead of a Public Safety Medal of Valor awards ceremony held by President Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A member of the White House staff vacuums the stage ahead of a Public Safety Medal of Valor awards ceremony held by President Trump at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
6 / 23
North Korean cheerleaders perform near the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean cheerleaders perform near the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
North Korean cheerleaders perform near the Medals Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 23
Gold medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates with the Italian flag during the flower ceremony after the alpine downhill. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Gold medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates with the Italian flag during the flower ceremony after the alpine downhill. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Gold medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates with the Italian flag during the flower ceremony after the alpine downhill. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
8 / 23
Emmi Peltonen of Finland performs in the ladies singles short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Emmi Peltonen of Finland performs in the ladies singles short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Emmi Peltonen of Finland performs in the ladies singles short program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 23
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
An injured man is seen at a medical point in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 23
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and those supporting them react as they watch the Florida House of Representatives vote down a procedural move to take a bill banning assault weapons out of committee and bring it to the floor for a vote in Tallahassee, Florida, following last week's mass shooting on their campus. REUTERS/Colin Hackley
Close
11 / 23
Donald Trump Jr. gestures as Basant Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of M3M India and Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, look on during a photo opportunity before start of a meeting in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Donald Trump Jr. gestures as Basant Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of M3M India and Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, look on during a photo opportunity before start of a meeting in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Donald Trump Jr. gestures as Basant Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director of M3M India and Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, look on during a photo opportunity before start of a meeting in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 23
Sofia Goggia of Italy and Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. hold up their national flags during the victory ceremony after the alpine downhill. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sofia Goggia of Italy and Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. hold up their national flags during the victory ceremony after the alpine downhill. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Sofia Goggia of Italy and Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. hold up their national flags during the victory ceremony after the alpine downhill. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 23
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police, arrives for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police, arrives for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo hugs his daughter as he is escorted by police, arrives for a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 23
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the 3000m short track speed skating. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the 3000m short track speed skating. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gold medalists Shim Sukhee, Minjeong Choi, Kim Alang and Kim Yejin of South Korea on the podium after the 3000m short track speed skating. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
15 / 23
President Trump struggles for a moment while putting the medal of valor on Avery County (NC) Sheriff's Office Lieutenant William Buchanan during a Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Trump struggles for a moment while putting the medal of valor on Avery County (NC) Sheriff's Office Lieutenant William Buchanan during a Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
President Trump struggles for a moment while putting the medal of valor on Avery County (NC) Sheriff's Office Lieutenant William Buchanan during a Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony at the White House. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
16 / 23
An artist perform before the medal ceremony after the biathlon mixed relay. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An artist perform before the medal ceremony after the biathlon mixed relay. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
An artist perform before the medal ceremony after the biathlon mixed relay. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
17 / 23
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts as she crosses the finish line to win ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden in the cross-country team sprint. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts as she crosses the finish line to win ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden in the cross-country team sprint. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Jessica Diggins of the U.S reacts as she crosses the finish line to win ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden in the cross-country team sprint. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 23
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel, attends the final qualification training for the upcoming space mission in Star City near Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel, attends the final qualification training for the upcoming space mission...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, who is a crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 55-56 together with NASA astronauts Richard Arnold and Andrew Feustel, attends the final qualification training for the upcoming space mission in Star City near Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
19 / 23
Kailani Craine of Australia performs in the ladies single short program. REUTERS/John Sibley

Kailani Craine of Australia performs in the ladies single short program. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Kailani Craine of Australia performs in the ladies single short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
20 / 23
Palestinians wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Palestinians wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
21 / 23
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Kyle Mack of the U.S. competes in the snowboarding big air qualifications. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
22 / 23
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan reacts during the ladies single short program. REUTERS/John Sibley

Kaori Sakamoto of Japan reacts during the ladies single short program. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan reacts during the ladies single short program. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 20 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 19 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 16 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 16 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pyeongchang fans

Pyeongchang fans

Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have sparked a youth-led protest movement that has galvanized advocates for stricter gun control.

Best of the Brit Awards

Best of the Brit Awards

Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.

Brit Awards red carpet

Brit Awards red carpet

Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Highlights from day twelve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.

Billy Graham: 1918 - 2018

Billy Graham: 1918 - 2018

The American evangelist and counselor to presidents has died at the age of 99.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast