Editors Choice Pictures
A woman villager cleans garbage in front of her house as flood hits Tanjungsari village in Tasikmalaya, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi/ via REUTERS
Kelsey Serwa of Canada, Brittany Phelan of Canada, Sanna Luedi of Switzerland and Alizee Baron of France compete in the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Syria Civil Defence members help an unconscious woman from a shelter in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An Israeli soldier takes up position during clashes with Palestinian protesters near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An athlete trains for the men's 50km cross-country skiing mass start classic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Gigi Graham (L), daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, is comforted by Michelle Bachelor, an employee at the Billy Graham Training Center, inside Chatlos Memorial Chapel, where a memorial for her father, who died Wednesday, took place in Asheville,...more
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a PAZ Earth Observation satellite jettisons the faring after its launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base (AFB), California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre watches an NRA promotional video while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Gold medallist Kelsey Serwa of Canada poses with her compatriot, silver medallist Brittany Phelan as a Canadian team member reacts during the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A model presents a creation from the Fendi Autumn/Winter 2018 women collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Alina Zagitova, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, competes in the women single figure skating. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
India Sherret of Canada crashes in the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveil the design model of the hyperloop in Dubai. Hyperloop technology uses an electromagnetic propulsion system to accelerate the movement of goods and services through a vacuum tube. The system is designed to...more
Tae-Yun Kim of South Korea reacts after the 1000m speed skating heat. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Motorists stranded at Bojongsoang street as flooding hits the area in Bandung, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS
Girls, who live in the Airplane Graveyard, play near a broken airplane in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A dog is seen next to police shields by a supermarket supposedly linked to the FARC after it was looted in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Julio Martinez
Gold medallist Kelsey Serwa of Canada celebrates during the flower ceremony after the freestyle ski cross finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a gala show, marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Yuri Kadobnov/Pool
A man collects lotus flowers to sell whilst floating on a tire tube at a pond in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Vice-skip Marc Kennedy of Canada delivers the stone during their men's bronze medal match against Switzerland. REUTERS/John Sibley
Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich announces during a news conference that around 400 kilos of cocaine have been found at the Russian embassy annex building in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Michal Jordan of Czech Republic and teammate and goalie Pavel Francouz react in dejection during their semifinal match against Olympic Athletes from Russia. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
The many faces of Pyeongchang
The agony and the ecstasy of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 15
Highlights from day fifteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics
Our top photos from the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Inside CPAC
Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14
Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
Warplanes flown by government forces and their allies have pounded the last rebel bastion near Damascus for days.