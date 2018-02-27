Edition:
Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Water covers downtown streets after the Ohio River flooded in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Water covers downtown streets after the Ohio River flooded in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Water covers downtown streets after the Ohio River flooded in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion about school shootings with state governors from around the country at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion about school shootings with state governors from around the country at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion about school shootings with state governors from around the country at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A visitor tries out Lenovo augmented reality glasses with the Star Wars Jedi Challenges during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A visitor tries out Lenovo augmented reality glasses with the Star Wars Jedi Challenges during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A visitor tries out Lenovo augmented reality glasses with the Star Wars Jedi Challenges during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Borussia Dortmund fan in the stands. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Borussia Dortmund fan in the stands. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Borussia Dortmund fan in the stands. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Greenpeace activists gesture while wearing masks of Mexico City's mayor Miguel Angel Mancera during a protest outside the museum holding the Women4Climate conference in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Greenpeace activists gesture while wearing masks of Mexico City's mayor Miguel Angel Mancera during a protest outside the museum holding the Women4Climate conference in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Greenpeace activists gesture while wearing masks of Mexico City's mayor Miguel Angel Mancera during a protest outside the museum holding the Women4Climate conference in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A Congolese soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) carries a box with bullets on top of his head near town of Kimbau, North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Congolese soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) carries a box with bullets on top of his head near town of Kimbau, North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A Congolese soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) carries a box with bullets on top of his head near town of Kimbau, North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Members of the emergency services work at the site of an explosion which destroyed a convenience store and a home in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Members of the emergency services work at the site of an explosion which destroyed a convenience store and a home in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Members of the emergency services work at the site of an explosion which destroyed a convenience store and a home in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way to River Road to turn off power to companies along the Ohio River after it flooded Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/ John Sommers II

Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way to River Road to turn off power to companies along the Ohio River after it flooded Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/ John Sommers II

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way to River Road to turn off power to companies along the Ohio River after it flooded Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/ John Sommers II
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Angel Valentin

Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida....more

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Angel Valentin
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Gulls fly during a windy winter day near Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Gulls fly during a windy winter day near Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Gulls fly during a windy winter day near Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A journalist lights a candle in memory of murdered investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, in Trencin, Slovakia. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

A journalist lights a candle in memory of murdered investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, in Trencin, Slovakia. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A journalist lights a candle in memory of murdered investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, in Trencin, Slovakia. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A member of law enforcement reacts during a commemoration ceremony of the 25th anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing at the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center site in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A member of law enforcement reacts during a commemoration ceremony of the 25th anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing at the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center site in the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A member of law enforcement reacts during a commemoration ceremony of the 25th anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing at the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center site in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A duck looks at icicles at a pond in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A duck looks at icicles at a pond in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A duck looks at icicles at a pond in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Villagers holding torches parade around a village as part of their Lunar New Year celebration to pray for good fortune, in Jinjiang, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Villagers holding torches parade around a village as part of their Lunar New Year celebration to pray for good fortune, in Jinjiang, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Villagers holding torches parade around a village as part of their Lunar New Year celebration to pray for good fortune, in Jinjiang, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during testing. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during testing. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during testing. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen and Julia Kloeckner during a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen and Julia Kloeckner during a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen and Julia Kloeckner during a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A dinosaur park is seen affected by freezing weather and snowfall in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

A dinosaur park is seen affected by freezing weather and snowfall in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A dinosaur park is seen affected by freezing weather and snowfall in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
People watch the dancing water fountain synchronised to music at the Bellagio Luxury Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

People watch the dancing water fountain synchronised to music at the Bellagio Luxury Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
People watch the dancing water fountain synchronised to music at the Bellagio Luxury Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam (2nd R) sits with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (R) as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion about school shootings with state governors from around the country at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam (2nd R) sits with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (R) as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion about school shootings with state governors from around the country at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam (2nd R) sits with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (R) as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion about school shootings with state governors from around the country at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
