Editors Choice Pictures
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A young priest throws a snow ball during a heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Water covers downtown streets after the Ohio River flooded in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion about school shootings with state governors from around the country at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A child and a man are seen in hospital in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A visitor tries out Lenovo augmented reality glasses with the Star Wars Jedi Challenges during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Borussia Dortmund fan in the stands. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Greenpeace activists gesture while wearing masks of Mexico City's mayor Miguel Angel Mancera during a protest outside the museum holding the Women4Climate conference in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
A Congolese soldier from the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) carries a box with bullets on top of his head near town of Kimbau, North Kivu Province, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of the emergency services work at the site of an explosion which destroyed a convenience store and a home in Leicester, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Employees of Louisville Gas & Electric make their way to River Road to turn off power to companies along the Ohio River after it flooded Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/ John Sommers II
Well-wishers place mementos the day students and parents arrive for voluntary campus orientation at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, for the coming Wednesday's reopening, following last week's mass shooting in Parkland, Florida....more
Gulls fly during a windy winter day near Lake Leman in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A journalist lights a candle in memory of murdered investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, in Trencin, Slovakia. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
A member of law enforcement reacts during a commemoration ceremony of the 25th anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing at the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center site in the...more
A duck looks at icicles at a pond in Bern, Switzerland. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Villagers holding torches parade around a village as part of their Lunar New Year celebration to pray for good fortune, in Jinjiang, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during testing. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen and Julia Kloeckner during a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A dinosaur park is seen affected by freezing weather and snowfall in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
People watch the dancing water fountain synchronised to music at the Bellagio Luxury Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam (2nd R) sits with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (R) as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a discussion about school shootings with state governors from around the country at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Havana's neon night lights
A Cuban artist restores the vintage signs of the cinemas, hotels and cabarets that lit up Havana's nightlife in its 1950s heyday.
Arctic storm blankets Europe
Bitterly cold weather grips parts of Europe.
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.
A Wrinkle in Time premiere
Oprah Winfrey joins others A-listers at the world premiere of Disney's latest movie "A Wrinkle In Time".
Making an Oscar
The Academy Awards statuettes are shaped and plated in 24 carat gold.
Mobile World Congress
Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.
Louisville under water
The Ohio River floods Louisville, Kentucky, after days of heavy rain.
Rare snowfall in Rome
Snow in Rome disrupts transport, shuts down schools and prompts authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.