Participants wearing motorcycle helmet are sprayed with firecrackers during the Beehive Firecrackers festival at the Yanshui district, in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People attend a blessing ceremony with their AR-15-style rifles at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Hindu devotee, smeared in colored powder, rests on a road during a procession for Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
A college student smears a friend with colored powder during Holi celebrations in Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Buddhist monks attend a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day at Wat Phra Dhammakaya in Pathum Thani, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People with their AR-15-style rifles attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Students arrive at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the first time since the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Mary Beth Koeth
Members of the public visit the late U.S. evangelist Billy Graham as he lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Rescue workers look at the wreckage after a train crash in Kom Hamada in the northern province of Beheira, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Deer clash antlers as snow falls in Richmond Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a costume takes part in the reading from the Book of Esther, a ceremony performed on the Jewish holiday of Purim, in a synagogue in Ashdod, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A couple wearing bullet crowns sit with their AR-15-style rifles in their cases, as people attend a blessing ceremony at the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A fan of Bollywood actress Sridevi is pushed by a policeman as he waits with others to offer condolences outside a makeshift memorial in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A window with frost pattern is pictured on top of the highest German mountain, the Zugspitze, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The Soyuz MS-06 capsule carrying the crew of Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin of Russia descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan....more
School students hold paper fans featuring the mascot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics after Tokyo Olympics organizers unveiled the mascots selected by popular vote by elementary students across Japan at the Hoyonomori Gakuen School in...more
A man runs through the snow with his husky dog at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A general view of the Edicule of the Tomb at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Warren Orlandi and Pauly Phillips display their rings after they became the first same-sex couple to marry atop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, just two days out from the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, in Australia....more
Pigeons are seen as ice partially covers the fountain of the Counts of Egmont and Hornes on a cold winter day in central Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Views of installations at the "David Bowie is" exhibition are seen during a press preview at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including the State Duma parliamentarians, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and other high-ranking officials, in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
