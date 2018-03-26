Editors Choice Pictures
The unfinished and abandoned TV tower collapses during a controlled demolition in Yekaterinburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexei Kolchin
Egyptians cast their votes at a polling station during the presidential election in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Emma Gonzalez cries as she addresses the conclusion of the March for Our Lives event in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action during the China Cup. REUTERS/Stringer
People check the damage after debris from ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militia fell onto a house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader, shouts 'Banzai' (cheers) as he raises his hands with members of the LDP during the annual party convention in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Stormy Daniels is interviewed by Anderson Cooper of CBS News' 60 Minutes. CBSNews/60 MINUTES/via REUTERS
Dillian Whyte reacts after he knocks out Lucas Browne in the sixth round at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
An Afghan police officer stands guard outside a Shi'ite mosque after a suicide bomb attack in Herat, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Penitents of 'Los Estudiantes' brotherhood wait for the start of the procession during Holy Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Attendees are seen before the March for Our Lives event demanding gun control in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A baby lies in an incubator at the child care unit of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke rises from a replica of a T-Rex after it burst into flames at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Canon City, Colorado. Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience/via REUTERS
Syrian army soldiers fire tracer bullets into the air to celebrate their victory outside Harasta in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Participants balance on lines during a highline event near the town of Beroun, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Turkish soldiers ride on a military vehicle as a Kurdish statue that was pulled down is seen in the center of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Catholics attend a Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Show host John Cena is slimed at the Kids Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Policemen shout during the burial of military police officer Felipe Santos Mesquita, who was shot dead during a clash with drug gangs in Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Loyola Ramblers celebrate after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in the championship game of the NCAA Tournament South regional. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Madame Tussauds unveils its new royal balcony experience featuring wax figures of Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in...more
A Palestinian man looks inside an old car near the border between Israel and east of Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney joins the March For Our Lives demonstration demanding gun control in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Russia's Alina Zagitova during the gala at the World Figure Skating Championships in Milan. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
