Mon Mar 26, 2018

Editors Choice Pictures

The unfinished and abandoned TV tower collapses during a controlled demolition in Yekaterinburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexei Kolchin

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Egyptians cast their votes at a polling station during the presidential election in Cairo. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Emma Gonzalez cries as she addresses the conclusion of the March for Our Lives event in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action during the China Cup. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
People check the damage after debris from ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militia fell onto a house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader, shouts 'Banzai' (cheers) as he raises his hands with members of the LDP during the annual party convention in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Stormy Daniels is interviewed by Anderson Cooper of CBS News' 60 Minutes. CBSNews/60 MINUTES/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Dillian Whyte reacts after he knocks out Lucas Browne in the sixth round at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
An Afghan police officer stands guard outside a Shi'ite mosque after a suicide bomb attack in Herat, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Penitents of 'Los Estudiantes' brotherhood wait for the start of the procession during Holy Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Attendees are seen before the March for Our Lives event demanding gun control in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
A baby lies in an incubator at the child care unit of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Smoke rises from a replica of a T-Rex after it burst into flames at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Canon City, Colorado. Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Syrian army soldiers fire tracer bullets into the air to celebrate their victory outside Harasta in eastern Ghouta, in Damascus. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
Participants balance on lines during a highline event near the town of Beroun, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Turkish soldiers ride on a military vehicle as a Kurdish statue that was pulled down is seen in the center of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Catholics attend a Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Show host John Cena is slimed at the Kids Choice Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Policemen shout during the burial of military police officer Felipe Santos Mesquita, who was shot dead during a clash with drug gangs in Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
The Loyola Ramblers celebrate after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in the championship game of the NCAA Tournament South regional. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Madame Tussauds unveils its new royal balcony experience featuring wax figures of Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A Palestinian man looks inside an old car near the border between Israel and east of Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney joins the March For Our Lives demonstration demanding gun control in New York City. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Russia's Alina Zagitova during the gala at the World Figure Skating Championships in Milan. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
