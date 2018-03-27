Editors Choice Pictures
An art installation by U.S. sculptor Mark Jenkins called 'Project 84', which aims to raise awareness of male suicide rates in the United Kingdom, is seen on the roof of a building in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A motorcade believed to be carrying a North Korean delegation makes its way along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Paramilitary police take part in a drill at an anti-terrorism military training base in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A voter's finger is marked with ink at a polling station during the second day of the presidential election in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A U.S. Army crew chief flying on board a CH-47F Chinook helicopter observes the successful test of flares during a training flight in Afghanistan. U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook/via REUTERS
Penitents take part in the Procession del Nazareno as Easter processions take place throughout Spain during Holy Week, in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action. REUTERS/Stringer
A man takes selfie pictures with Presidential candidate Mousa Mostafa Mousa after casting his vote during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during the Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Rebel fighters gesture as they stand next to a bus before their evacuation, at Harasta highway outside Jobar, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Men and children dressed as demons pose for pictures prior to the ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of the Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Madame Tussauds unveils its new royal balcony experience featuring wax figures of Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of...more
People check the damage after debris from ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militia fell onto a house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A model presents a creation for a make-up styling show by Mao Geping at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Egyptians cast their votes at a polling station during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A penitent is seen before taking part in the "Procession del Prendimiento" of the students brotherhood in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A Palestinian man looks inside an old car near the border between Israel and east of Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians attend a marathon near the border with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Locals make barricades as they gather to protest against a new industrial waste processing facility that is being constructed in Til Til, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Orthodox Jewish men blow trumpets during a reenactment ceremony of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reacts during a news conference at Euxinograd residence, near Varna, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie at a news conference in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings in the Ganges river, after the celebrations of the last day of Navratri festival, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
