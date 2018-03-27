Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 27, 2018 | 7:35am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

An art installation by U.S. sculptor Mark Jenkins called 'Project 84', which aims to raise awareness of male suicide rates in the United Kingdom, is seen on the roof of a building in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

An art installation by U.S. sculptor Mark Jenkins called 'Project 84', which aims to raise awareness of male suicide rates in the United Kingdom, is seen on the roof of a building in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
An art installation by U.S. sculptor Mark Jenkins called 'Project 84', which aims to raise awareness of male suicide rates in the United Kingdom, is seen on the roof of a building in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 24
A motorcade believed to be carrying a North Korean delegation makes its way along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A motorcade believed to be carrying a North Korean delegation makes its way along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
A motorcade believed to be carrying a North Korean delegation makes its way along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue, in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 24
Paramilitary police take part in a drill at an anti-terrorism military training base in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary police take part in a drill at an anti-terrorism military training base in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Paramilitary police take part in a drill at an anti-terrorism military training base in Korla, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 24
A voter's finger is marked with ink at a polling station during the second day of the presidential election in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A voter's finger is marked with ink at a polling station during the second day of the presidential election in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
A voter's finger is marked with ink at a polling station during the second day of the presidential election in Alexandria, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
4 / 24
A U.S. Army crew chief flying on board a CH-47F Chinook helicopter observes the successful test of flares during a training flight in Afghanistan. U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook/via REUTERS

A U.S. Army crew chief flying on board a CH-47F Chinook helicopter observes the successful test of flares during a training flight in Afghanistan. U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
A U.S. Army crew chief flying on board a CH-47F Chinook helicopter observes the successful test of flares during a training flight in Afghanistan. U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Gregory Brook/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
Penitents take part in the Procession del Nazareno as Easter processions take place throughout Spain during Holy Week, in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Penitents take part in the Procession del Nazareno as Easter processions take place throughout Spain during Holy Week, in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Penitents take part in the Procession del Nazareno as Easter processions take place throughout Spain during Holy Week, in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
6 / 24
Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action. REUTERS/Stringer

Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 24
A man takes selfie pictures with Presidential candidate Mousa Mostafa Mousa after casting his vote during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man takes selfie pictures with Presidential candidate Mousa Mostafa Mousa after casting his vote during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A man takes selfie pictures with Presidential candidate Mousa Mostafa Mousa after casting his vote during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
8 / 24
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during the Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during the Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A gaucho is unseated by an untamed horse during the Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
9 / 24
Rebel fighters gesture as they stand next to a bus before their evacuation, at Harasta highway outside Jobar, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Rebel fighters gesture as they stand next to a bus before their evacuation, at Harasta highway outside Jobar, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Rebel fighters gesture as they stand next to a bus before their evacuation, at Harasta highway outside Jobar, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
10 / 24
Men and children dressed as demons pose for pictures prior to the ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of the Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Men and children dressed as demons pose for pictures prior to the ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of the Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Men and children dressed as demons pose for pictures prior to the ceremony known as Los Talciguines, as part of religious activities to mark the start of the Holy Week in Texistepeque, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
11 / 24
Madame Tussauds unveils its new royal balcony experience featuring wax figures of Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Madame Tussauds unveils its new royal balcony experience featuring wax figures of Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of...more

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Madame Tussauds unveils its new royal balcony experience featuring wax figures of Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
12 / 24
People check the damage after debris from ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militia fell onto a house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

People check the damage after debris from ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militia fell onto a house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
People check the damage after debris from ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militia fell onto a house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
13 / 24
A model presents a creation for a make-up styling show by Mao Geping at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model presents a creation for a make-up styling show by Mao Geping at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A model presents a creation for a make-up styling show by Mao Geping at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
14 / 24
Egyptians cast their votes at a polling station during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptians cast their votes at a polling station during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Egyptians cast their votes at a polling station during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
15 / 24
A penitent is seen before taking part in the "Procession del Prendimiento" of the students brotherhood in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A penitent is seen before taking part in the "Procession del Prendimiento" of the students brotherhood in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A penitent is seen before taking part in the "Procession del Prendimiento" of the students brotherhood in Oviedo, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
16 / 24
A Palestinian man looks inside an old car near the border between Israel and east of Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man looks inside an old car near the border between Israel and east of Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A Palestinian man looks inside an old car near the border between Israel and east of Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
17 / 24
Palestinians attend a marathon near the border with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians attend a marathon near the border with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Palestinians attend a marathon near the border with Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
18 / 24
Locals make barricades as they gather to protest against a new industrial waste processing facility that is being constructed in Til Til, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Locals make barricades as they gather to protest against a new industrial waste processing facility that is being constructed in Til Til, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Locals make barricades as they gather to protest against a new industrial waste processing facility that is being constructed in Til Til, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
19 / 24
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Visitors ride a boat in the Chidorigafuchi moat, as they enjoy fully bloomed cherry blossoms, during spring season in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 24
Orthodox Jewish men blow trumpets during a reenactment ceremony of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Orthodox Jewish men blow trumpets during a reenactment ceremony of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Orthodox Jewish men blow trumpets during a reenactment ceremony of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
21 / 24
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reacts during a news conference at Euxinograd residence, near Varna, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reacts during a news conference at Euxinograd residence, near Varna, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reacts during a news conference at Euxinograd residence, near Varna, Bulgaria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
22 / 24
Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie at a news conference in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie at a news conference in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie at a news conference in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
23 / 24
A woman collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings in the Ganges river, after the celebrations of the last day of Navratri festival, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings in the Ganges river, after the celebrations of the last day of Navratri festival, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
A woman collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings in the Ganges river, after the celebrations of the last day of Navratri festival, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 26 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography this past week.

Mar 23 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 23 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 22 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Daily life in Haiti

Daily life in Haiti

Life on the streets of Haiti eight years after an earthquake displaced 1.5 million residents.

Deadly fire at Russian shopping mall

Deadly fire at Russian shopping mall

The fire at the Winter Cherry mall in the city of Kemerovo killed 64 people, including 41 children, and the calamitous way it was handled has stirred anger and focused attention on corruption and lax fire safety standards.

Funeral for NYC firefighter

Funeral for NYC firefighter

NYFD Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson died while battling a five-alarm fire in Harlem.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

All aboard the world's largest cruise ship

All aboard the world's largest cruise ship

A first look at Royal Caribbean Cruises' new 362-metre-long Symphony of the Seas.

The gauchos of Uruguay

The gauchos of Uruguay

Cowboys converge on Montevideo to show off their skills during Creole week celebrations.

North Korean delegation visits Beijing

North Korean delegation visits Beijing

A train believed to be carrying a senior North Korean delegation, that some reports said included Kim Jong Un, visits the Chinese capital.

Syrian rebels withdraw from Ghouta

Syrian rebels withdraw from Ghouta

Rebel fighters agree to be transported to northern Syria after the government's month-long offensive to capture the last major rebel stronghold near the capital Damascus.

Road to Final Four

Road to Final Four

Highlights from the March Madness NCAA men's basketball tournament.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast