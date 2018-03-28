Edition:
KV Svalbard's crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer as they are protected from polar bears by armed guards in the arctic environment in the sea around Greenland. Marius Vagenes Villanger/Kystvakten/Sjoforsvaret/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS

A demonstrator is detained during a protest demanding an end to profiteering in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Ju Peng/Xinhua via REUTERS

French Republican guards stand in front of the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a female hostage during a supermarket siege in Trebes, during a national ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A woman reacts during a funeral of a victim of the shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov

Fireworks light up the night sky over the world's largest cruise ship of Royal Caribbean Cruises, the 362-metre-long Symphony of the Seas, after its world presentation ceremony, while sailing to Barcelona from a port in Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Pope Francis arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Water cannon is fired towards the protesters to disperse the crowd during a protest against the road expansion projects causing people in the affected areas to lose their houses and lands in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants march during a military drill in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Yoichi Suzuki shows 'AIBO', a pet dog robot, to his bed-ridden mother at his house in Takahagi, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. Yoichi Suzuki's father used the 'AIBO' for his rehabilitation. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A photo distributed by the Houthi Military Media Unit shows the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Saudi Arabia. Houthi Military Media Unit/via Reuters

Germany's Sandro Wagner collides with Brazil's Thiago Silva. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A view shows the burnt facade of a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia. REUTERS/Maksim Lisov

Chinese soldiers carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers covered by Chinese national flags during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Michael Rakowitz's "The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist"; a recreation of the Lamassu, a winged deity that stood at the entrance to the Nergal Gate of Niniveh from 700BC until it was destroyed by ISIS in 2015; is seen after it was unveiled on Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth, in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

A statue of The Beatles sports "tickling sticks", comedian Ken Dodd's quintessential prop, ahead of Dodd's funeral in his home town of Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Georgy Sobolev, the technical director of the company which owns the Kemerovo confectionery company, stands inside the defendants' cage as he attends a hearing on his detention in the case of the shopping mall fire at a court in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova

A Palestinian girl with her body painted by special effects makeup artist Alaa Abu Mustafa, 20, sits on a boat in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A woman takes a selfie with an effigy depicting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during the second day of the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, flanked by Finance Minister Taro Aso, attends at an upper house parliamentary session in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A worker ties steel bars at a construction site for a road in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a train, as he paid an unofficial visit to China. KCNA/via Reuters

Buildings are seen as a dust storm hits Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

