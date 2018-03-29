Edition:
KV Svalbard's crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer as they are protected from polar bears by armed guards in the arctic environment in the sea around Greenland. Marius Vagenes Villanger/Kystvakten/Sjoforsvaret/NTB Scanpix via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A protester wearing a "Black Lives Matter" earring chants slogans as she marches in Times Square in Manhattan during a protest against the death of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
Reacquired Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars sit in a desert graveyard near Victorville, California. Volkswagen AG has paid more than $7.4 billion to buy back about 350,000 vehicles, the automaker said in a recent court filing, and is now storing thousands of vehicles around the United States. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
Relatives of inmates held at the General Command of the Carabobo Police react as they wait outside the prison, where a fire occurred in the cells area, according to local media, in Valencia, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Pope Francis leads the Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday during which sacred oils are blessed at�Saint�Peter's�Basilica�at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
A fisherman walks on the ice-covered Dnipro River during a snowfall in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
Balloons fly after being released by people who gather to commemorate the victims of a shopping mall fire in Kemerovo on the day of national mourning in Russia, in Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
An Ethiopian girl carries water at the Somare refugee camp on the Ethiopian-Kenyan border near the town of Moyale, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Freya Gordon, aged 10, poses for a photograph with a butterfly during an event to launch the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A general view of the re-enactment of the battle of Canchas Blancas (white fields) between Chile and Bolivia during the 1879 Pacific War, in Canchas Blancas, Potosi, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Fireworks light up the night sky over the world's largest cruise ship of Royal Caribbean Cruises, the 362-metre-long Symphony of the Seas, after its world presentation ceremony, while sailing to Barcelona from a port in Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
A woman reacts during a funeral of a victim of a shopping mall fire at a cemetery in Kemerovo, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A Palestinian shouts during clashes along the Israel border with Gaza ahead of a protest in a tent city, demanding to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony ahead of the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week, in Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
A basketball-playing robot called CUE, developed by Toyota engineers, shoots a free throw during a rehearsal for half-time show of Alvark Tokyo's basketball match in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Ju Peng/Xinhua via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
French Republican guards stand in front of the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a female hostage during a supermarket siege in Trebes, during a national ceremony at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
The 2019 Nissan Altima sits covered before being presented at the New York Auto Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Water cannon is fired towards the protesters to disperse the crowd during a protest against the road expansion projects causing people in the affected areas to lose their houses and lands in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A General Electric (GE.N) Propulsion Test Platform plane takes off near Victorville, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
Chinese soldiers carry caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers covered by Chinese national flags during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Michael Rakowitz's "The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist"; a recreation of the Lamassu, a winged deity that stood at the entrance to the Nergal Gate of Niniveh from 700BC until it was destroyed by ISIS in 2015; is seen after it was unveiled on Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth, in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Anti-Brexit demonstrators waving EU and Union flags are reflected in a puddle in front of the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
France's president Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with President and Chief Strategy Officer of Samsung Electronics Young Sohn, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Francois Mori/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A pin with a portrait of Mireille Knoll is seen on a man's jacket during a gathering, in Paris. Mireille Knoll, 85, was found dead with 11 stab wounds at her apartment in a working-class district of Paris on Friday. The apartment was set ablaze after the attack and her body badly burnt. Police suspect that Knoll's Jewish religion was a motive for the killing. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and his North Korean counterpart Ri Son Gwon pose for photographs before their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea. Korea Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a train, as he paid an unofficial visit to China, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
Pope Francis arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2018
