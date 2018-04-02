Edition:
Mourners hold back a relative of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip, March 31. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with South Korean K-pop singers. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Catholics take part in the Procession of Silence on Good Friday during Holy Week in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Swans swim past a car submerged under flood water on a residential street in Richmond, west London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
A man walks with his bicycle at a damaged site in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
Participants take part in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Newly hired employees of Japan Airlines (JAL) group fly paper planes during the company group's initiation ceremony at a hangar of Haneda airport in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Actor James Burke-Dunsmore playing Jesus performs in The Passion of Jesus at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
A voter prepares to cast his ballot during the presidential election at a polling station in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
A boy waves a Palestinian flag, at the Israel-Gaza border, during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City, April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Palestinian Christians attend a service on Easter Sunday at the Saint Porfirios church in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the annual Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Worshipers pray during Easter prayers at a Legio Maria African Mission Church in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire engulfing warehouse of the World Food Programme in Hodeida, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Children train how to act while haze during a free lesson on fire response held by Dmitry Kudryavtsev, a former officer of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERES/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
A helicopter carrying Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai prepares to land at her hometown of Mingora in Swat Valley, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
French lawyers attend a demonstration in front of Marseille's courthouse as part of a national profession-wide strike against planned justice reform law, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
A wheelchair-bound Palestinian photographer is helped, as others react from tear gas, fired by Israeli troops, at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border where demonstrators demanded the right of Palestinians to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City, April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
A Catholic priest conducts a service on Easter Eve in the village of Ragotna, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
A Catholic priest conducts a service on the eve of Easter Sunday in the village of Zhykhi, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Chinese Catholics attend the Easter Vigil at a Catholic church in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
People go downhill after walking the Way of the Cross during Good Friday celebrations at Calvaire Miracle hill in Ganthier, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, March 30, 2018
Buildings are seen amid smog on a polluted day where a blue alert is issued, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
Pope Francis holds a candle as he leads the Easter vigil mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
