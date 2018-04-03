Editors Choice Pictures
Palestinian activists use mirrors to blind Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo holds the national championship trophy with Jalen Brunson after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the 2018 men's Final Four. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
President Trump appears on the South Portico of the White House with the Easter Bunny standing behind him as the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is held on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Passengers walk along a platform carrying luggage at a railway station in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby exits following jury selection for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A member of Syrian forces of President Bashar al Assad stands guard near destroyed buildings in Jobar, eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Ethan Couch closes the door to a vehicle that was waiting for him after being released from the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Jewish worshippers wrapped in prayer shawls participate in the priestly blessing prayer on the holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A boy waves a Palestinian flag, at the Israel-Gaza border, during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Newly hired employees of Japan Airlines (JAL) group fly paper planes during the company group's initiation ceremony at a hangar of Haneda airport in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People film a shower of cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man reacts as dead bodies are brought to a hospital after a suspected Boko Haram attack on the edge of Maiduguri's inner city, Nigeria. REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi
A labourer speaks on his mobile phone as he takes rest in front of idols of Hindu deities which are kept under a tree at a market area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with South Korean K-pop singers. KCNA/via Reuters
Tiger Woods of the U.S. puts his finger in the air and golf patrons react after he chipped the ball into the hole on the second green during practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia....more
A forensic investigator enters a house on Chalgrove Road, where a teenage girl was murdered, in Tottenham, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A diver performs a handstand on the ten-metre platform during a training session ahead of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A boy looks on as he attends a demonstration by woman loyal to the Houthi movement against an alleged rape of a Yemeni woman by a coalition soldier, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A child raises his hands while sledding during snowfall at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Teodoro Campos, opposition lawmaker and security chief of Venezuelan presidential candidate Henri Falcon, receives help after sustaining injury during a rally with Falcon, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Rayner Pena
A member of Syrian forces of President Bashar al Assad walks inside a tunnel that was used by rebels in Jobar, eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Participants take part in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
A view shows a damaged mail delivery drone, which crashed into a building, shortly after a test launch, part of the Russian Post�s project to deliver mail to remote regions by drone, in Ulan-Ude, the capital city of the Republic of Buryatia, Russia....more
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays after sunset, along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
