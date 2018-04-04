Editors Choice Pictures
A Palestinian holds a fire during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Tolga Bozoglu/Pool via Reuters
Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Australia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A shark swims near a police boat. South Australia Police/via REUTERS
A squirrel sits on the floor after its limb amputation surgery at Aydin University in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Alex van der Zwaan goes through security at the U.S. District Court after arriving for his sentencing in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Central American migrants wait in line to receive food as they take a break from traveling in their caravan, during their journey to the U.S., in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Teachers pack the state Capitol rotunda to capacity, on the second day of a teacher walkout, to demand higher pay and more funding for education, in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Police officers and crime scene tape are seen at Youtube headquarters following an active shooter situation in San Bruno, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Divers train at the Aquatic Center located in the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex, the main venue for the upcoming Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Jerry Coleman (R), a forklift operator by day, takes pictures while he films a scene for his Youtube movie "All Lives Matter" with his friends at the Lorraine Motel, where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed in 1968 in...more
A sauropod footprint discovered at Brothers' Point on the Isle of Skye in Scotland. Jon Hoad/Edinburgh University/via REUTERS
French CRS riot police pursue protesters, during a demonstration by French state-owned railway company SNCF workers and students, in Paris, as part of a nationwide strike, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The Palm Sunday procession makes its way towards a government-sanctioned church in Youtong village, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A supporter of Ukraine's far-right parties and movements eats a lollipop as she attends a protest against oligarchs in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Palestinian activists are seen reflected in a mirror as they gather at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Brazilian Marine patrols the Botafogo neighbourhood with Sugarloaf Mountain in the background in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A girl walks on a pavement as she sells inflated balloons on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Forensic investigators examine the pavement and carriageway on Chalgrove Road, where a teenage girl was murdered, in Tottenham, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Palestinian activists use mirrors to blind Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Brazilian marines patrol the streets of Botafogo neighborhood with Sugar Loaf mountain on background in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Central American migrants take part in a march along a street in the city as they take a pause from traveling in their caravan, during their journey to the U.S., in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A man trains his horse in an open ground on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People tend to a grave at Babaoshan Cemetery ahead of Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
