A Palestinian holds a fire during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Tolga Bozoglu/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agents apprehend immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Australia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A shark swims near a police boat. South Australia Police/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A squirrel sits on the floor after its limb amputation surgery at Aydin University in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Alex van der Zwaan goes through security at the U.S. District Court after arriving for his sentencing in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Central American migrants wait in line to receive food as they take a break from traveling in their caravan, during their journey to the U.S., in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Teachers pack the state Capitol rotunda to capacity, on the second day of a teacher walkout, to demand higher pay and more funding for education, in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Police officers and crime scene tape are seen at Youtube headquarters following an active shooter situation in San Bruno, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Divers train at the Aquatic Center located in the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex, the main venue for the upcoming Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Jerry Coleman (R), a forklift operator by day, takes pictures while he films a scene for his Youtube movie "All Lives Matter" with his friends at the Lorraine Motel, where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A sauropod footprint discovered at Brothers' Point on the Isle of Skye in Scotland. Jon Hoad/Edinburgh University/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
French CRS riot police pursue protesters, during a demonstration by French state-owned railway company SNCF workers and students, in Paris, as part of a nationwide strike, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
The Palm Sunday procession makes its way towards a government-sanctioned church in Youtong village, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A supporter of Ukraine's far-right parties and movements eats a lollipop as she attends a protest against oligarchs in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinian activists are seen reflected in a mirror as they gather at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Brazilian Marine patrols the Botafogo neighbourhood with Sugarloaf Mountain in the background in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A girl walks on a pavement as she sells inflated balloons on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Forensic investigators examine the pavement and carriageway on Chalgrove Road, where a teenage girl was murdered, in Tottenham, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinian activists use mirrors to blind Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Brazilian marines patrol the streets of Botafogo neighborhood with Sugar Loaf mountain on background in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Central American migrants take part in a march along a street in the city as they take a pause from traveling in their caravan, during their journey to the U.S., in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A man trains his horse in an open ground on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
People tend to a grave at Babaoshan Cemetery ahead of Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
