Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 5, 2018 | 7:44am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
1 / 24
A female adult jaguar sits atop a tree at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A female adult jaguar sits atop a tree at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A female adult jaguar sits atop a tree at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
2 / 24
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, gather at a makeshift centre of Mexico's National Institute of Migration to register, in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, gather at a makeshift centre of Mexico's National Institute of Migration to register, in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, gather at a makeshift centre of Mexico's National Institute of Migration to register, in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
3 / 24
Shinmoedake peak spews molten lava as the peak erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Shinmoedake peak spews molten lava as the peak erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Shinmoedake peak spews molten lava as the peak erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 24
Rev. Jessie Jackson (left) pauses after placing a wreath on the balcony at the Lorraine Hotel, now the National Civil Right Museum, during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht

Rev. Jessie Jackson (left) pauses after placing a wreath on the balcony at the Lorraine Hotel, now the National Civil Right Museum, during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Rev. Jessie Jackson (left) pauses after placing a wreath on the balcony at the Lorraine Hotel, now the National Civil Right Museum, during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht
Close
5 / 24
Jack Nicklaus (wearing yellow) celebrates after his grandson Gary (R) made a hole-in-one on the 9th hole during the par 3 contest held on the final day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jack Nicklaus (wearing yellow) celebrates after his grandson Gary (R) made a hole-in-one on the 9th hole during the par 3 contest held on the final day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Jack Nicklaus (wearing yellow) celebrates after his grandson Gary (R) made a hole-in-one on the 9th hole during the par 3 contest held on the final day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 24
African migrants get on a bus after being released from Saharonim Prison in the Negev desert, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

African migrants get on a bus after being released from Saharonim Prison in the Negev desert, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
African migrants get on a bus after being released from Saharonim Prison in the Negev desert, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 24
Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Tolga Bozoglu/Pool via Reuters

Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Tolga Bozoglu/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Tolga Bozoglu/Pool via Reuters
Close
8 / 24
Members of the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) carry flowers to the home of the late Winnie Mandela in Soweto, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Members of the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) carry flowers to the home of the late Winnie Mandela in Soweto, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Members of the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) carry flowers to the home of the late Winnie Mandela in Soweto, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
9 / 24
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (L) and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen trade places to speak during a press briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (L) and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen trade places to speak during a press briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (L) and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen trade places to speak during a press briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 24
Police officers display their AI-powered smart glasses in Luoyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Police officers display their AI-powered smart glasses in Luoyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Police officers display their AI-powered smart glasses in Luoyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 24
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at his home in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at his home in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at his home in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
12 / 24
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
13 / 24
Border patrol agents apprehend people who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Border patrol agents apprehend people who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agents apprehend people who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
14 / 24
A couple photographs themselves under blooming cherry trees in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A couple photographs themselves under blooming cherry trees in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A couple photographs themselves under blooming cherry trees in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 24
A shark swims near a police boat off the coast of Australia. South Australia Police/via REUTERS

A shark swims near a police boat off the coast of Australia. South Australia Police/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A shark swims near a police boat off the coast of Australia. South Australia Police/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
A police officer in a gas mask works in The Mill public house in the city centre, near where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned, in Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A police officer in a gas mask works in The Mill public house in the city centre, near where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned, in Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A police officer in a gas mask works in The Mill public house in the city centre, near where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned, in Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
17 / 24
Men work in a construction site in Goma, the capital of North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Men work in a construction site in Goma, the capital of North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Men work in a construction site in Goma, the capital of North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 24
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
19 / 24
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Australia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Australia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Australia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
20 / 24
Liverpool fans set off flares and throw missiles at the Manchester City team bus outside the stadium before their match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Liverpool fans set off flares and throw missiles at the Manchester City team bus outside the stadium before their match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Liverpool fans set off flares and throw missiles at the Manchester City team bus outside the stadium before their match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Close
21 / 24
A diorama showing an Iraqi Army vehicle is seen at the home of its creator Radwan Nasser Abdel Amir, a former Iraqi soldier, 28, in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

A diorama showing an Iraqi Army vehicle is seen at the home of its creator Radwan Nasser Abdel Amir, a former Iraqi soldier, 28, in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A diorama showing an Iraqi Army vehicle is seen at the home of its creator Radwan Nasser Abdel Amir, a former Iraqi soldier, 28, in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
Close
22 / 24
A border patrol agent apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

A border patrol agent apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A border patrol agent apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
23 / 24
People tend to a grave at Babaoshan Cemetery ahead of Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People tend to a grave at Babaoshan Cemetery ahead of Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
People tend to a grave at Babaoshan Cemetery ahead of Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 04 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 03 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 02 2018
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Mar 30 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of Palestinians dead from a week of frontier protests.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive

Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive

The project comes just weeks after the world's last male northern white rhino died in Kenya, leaving only two females of its kind alive in the world.

Remembering MLK

Remembering MLK

Tributes to Martin Luther King Jr. are held on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the civil rights leader.

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.

Oklahoma teachers walk out

Oklahoma teachers walk out

Oklahoma teachers walked out of classes, demanding higher state spending on public education in the latest U.S. labor action by educators.

Shooting at YouTube offices in California

Shooting at YouTube offices in California

A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters near San Francisco, wounding three people before taking her own life as employees of the Silicon Valley technology company fled into the surrounding streets, authorities said.

Animal amputees walk again

Animal amputees walk again

From a squirrel to dogs and elephants, animals are fitted for prosthetics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast