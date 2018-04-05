Editors Choice Pictures
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A female adult jaguar sits atop a tree at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, gather at a makeshift centre of Mexico's National Institute of Migration to register, in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Shinmoedake peak spews molten lava as the peak erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Rev. Jessie Jackson (left) pauses after placing a wreath on the balcony at the Lorraine Hotel, now the National Civil Right Museum, during events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis,...more
Jack Nicklaus (wearing yellow) celebrates after his grandson Gary (R) made a hole-in-one on the 9th hole during the par 3 contest held on the final day of practice for the 2018 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta,...more
African migrants get on a bus after being released from Saharonim Prison in the Negev desert, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Tolga Bozoglu/Pool via Reuters
Members of the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) carry flowers to the home of the late Winnie Mandela in Soweto, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (L) and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen trade places to speak during a press briefing at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Police officers display their AI-powered smart glasses in Luoyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at his home in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Border patrol agents apprehend people who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near Falfurrias, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A couple photographs themselves under blooming cherry trees in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A shark swims near a police boat off the coast of Australia. South Australia Police/via REUTERS
A police officer in a gas mask works in The Mill public house in the city centre, near where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned, in Salisbury, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Men work in a construction site in Goma, the capital of North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Australia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Liverpool fans set off flares and throw missiles at the Manchester City team bus outside the stadium before their match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
A diorama showing an Iraqi Army vehicle is seen at the home of its creator Radwan Nasser Abdel Amir, a former Iraqi soldier, 28, in Kerbala, Iraq. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-deen
A border patrol agent apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
People tend to a grave at Babaoshan Cemetery ahead of Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
