Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 6, 2018 | 8:30am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

A Palestinian protects himself from inhaling tear gas at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa T

A Palestinian protects himself from inhaling tear gas at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa T

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
A Palestinian protects himself from inhaling tear gas at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa T
Close
1 / 24
An immigrant who jumped into a canal in an effort to escape capture after illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border gives up and turns himself in to a border patrol agent in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

An immigrant who jumped into a canal in an effort to escape capture after illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border gives up and turns himself in to a border patrol agent in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
An immigrant who jumped into a canal in an effort to escape capture after illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border gives up and turns himself in to a border patrol agent in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
2 / 24
A guereza monkey (Colobus Guereza) jumps with a newborn baby at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A guereza monkey (Colobus Guereza) jumps with a newborn baby at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
A guereza monkey (Colobus Guereza) jumps with a newborn baby at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
3 / 24
Supporters of ousted President Park Geun-hye gather outside a court after a South Korean court jailed her for 24 years, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Supporters of ousted President Park Geun-hye gather outside a court after a South Korean court jailed her for 24 years, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Supporters of ousted President Park Geun-hye gather outside a court after a South Korean court jailed her for 24 years, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
4 / 24
A child, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, peeks from underneath a blanket after waking up at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A child, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, peeks from underneath a blanket after waking up at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
A child, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, peeks from underneath a blanket after waking up at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
5 / 24
U.S. President Donald Trump throws his prepared remarks into the air while speaking about tax reform during a visit to White Sulphur Springs in West Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump throws his prepared remarks into the air while speaking about tax reform during a visit to White Sulphur Springs in West Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump throws his prepared remarks into the air while speaking about tax reform during a visit to White Sulphur Springs in West Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 24
Palestinians wearing costumes are seen at the clashes scene at Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians wearing costumes are seen at the clashes scene at Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Palestinians wearing costumes are seen at the clashes scene at Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
7 / 24
A man helps firemen to carry a wounded patient on a stretcher after a fire broke out at a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A man helps firemen to carry a wounded patient on a stretcher after a fire broke out at a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
A man helps firemen to carry a wounded patient on a stretcher after a fire broke out at a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
8 / 24
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel hold a tranquillized rhino during the launch of a rhino ear notching exercise and the inauguration of the extended Rhino Sanctuary at Meru National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel hold a tranquillized rhino during the launch of a rhino ear notching exercise and the inauguration of the extended Rhino Sanctuary at Meru National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel hold a tranquillized rhino during the launch of a rhino ear notching exercise and the inauguration of the extended Rhino Sanctuary at Meru National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 24
Elliot Clogg of England competes during the Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Elliot Clogg of England competes during the Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Elliot Clogg of England competes during the Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 24
The wire border fence stands near to the village of Bacsszentgyorgy, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The wire border fence stands near to the village of Bacsszentgyorgy, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
The wire border fence stands near to the village of Bacsszentgyorgy, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
11 / 24
Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus of the U.S. embraces Gary Player of South Africa (L) after teeing off during the ceremonial start before first round play in the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus of the U.S. embraces Gary Player of South Africa (L) after teeing off during the ceremonial start before first round play in the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus of the U.S. embraces Gary Player of South Africa (L) after teeing off during the ceremonial start before first round play in the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 24
Bill Cosby walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse during jury selection for his sexual assault retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS

Bill Cosby walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse during jury selection for his sexual assault retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Bill Cosby walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse during jury selection for his sexual assault retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 24
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 24
Worshippers pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during the traditional Washing of the Feet ceremony. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Worshippers pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during the traditional Washing of the Feet ceremony. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Worshippers pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during the traditional Washing of the Feet ceremony. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 24
Anna Hursey of Wales competes in table tennis at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Anna Hursey of Wales competes in table tennis at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Anna Hursey of Wales competes in table tennis at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Close
16 / 24
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III performs the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III performs the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III performs the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 24
A woman dresses her cat before taking pictures near a painted Easter Bunny, displayed in a square as part of the upcoming Orthodox Easter celebration, in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A woman dresses her cat before taking pictures near a painted Easter Bunny, displayed in a square as part of the upcoming Orthodox Easter celebration, in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
A woman dresses her cat before taking pictures near a painted Easter Bunny, displayed in a square as part of the upcoming Orthodox Easter celebration, in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
18 / 24
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall walks barefoot on the beach during a visit to Broadbeach, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall walks barefoot on the beach during a visit to Broadbeach, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall walks barefoot on the beach during a visit to Broadbeach, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
19 / 24
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. sits in the grass on the 13th as he waits on players in his group to finish the hole during first round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. sits in the grass on the 13th as he waits on players in his group to finish the hole during first round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. sits in the grass on the 13th as he waits on players in his group to finish the hole during first round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 24
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inside a car in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inside a car in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inside a car in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
21 / 24
A worker is seen marinating fish at Cilincing district in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A worker is seen marinating fish at Cilincing district in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
A worker is seen marinating fish at Cilincing district in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
22 / 24
Wreckage of a F-15K fighter jet is seen after it crashed in a mountain in Chilgok, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Wreckage of a F-15K fighter jet is seen after it crashed in a mountain in Chilgok, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Wreckage of a F-15K fighter jet is seen after it crashed in a mountain in Chilgok, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
23 / 24
Britain's Prince Charles holds a baby green sea turtle at Lady Elliot Island, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Prince Charles holds a baby green sea turtle at Lady Elliot Island, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Britain's Prince Charles holds a baby green sea turtle at Lady Elliot Island, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 05 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 04 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 03 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 02 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defied a judge's order to turn himself in to police and start serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery that would likely end his hopes of regaining the presidency.

Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee

Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media event to publicize a series of UFC fights at a Brooklyn arena.

Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border

Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border

Israeli troops shot dead seven Palestinian protesters and wounded at least 200 along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medical officials said, raising the death toll to 27 in the week-long disturbances.

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.

Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Highlights from the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of Palestinians dead from a week of frontier protests.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast