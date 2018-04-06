Editor's Choice Pictures
A Palestinian protects himself from inhaling tear gas at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa T
An immigrant who jumped into a canal in an effort to escape capture after illegally crossing the Mexico-U.S. border gives up and turns himself in to a border patrol agent in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A guereza monkey (Colobus Guereza) jumps with a newborn baby at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Supporters of ousted President Park Geun-hye gather outside a court after a South Korean court jailed her for 24 years, in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A child, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, peeks from underneath a blanket after waking up at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
U.S. President Donald Trump throws his prepared remarks into the air while speaking about tax reform during a visit to White Sulphur Springs in West Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Palestinians wearing costumes are seen at the clashes scene at Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man helps firemen to carry a wounded patient on a stretcher after a fire broke out at a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel hold a tranquillized rhino during the launch of a rhino ear notching exercise and the inauguration of the extended Rhino Sanctuary at Meru National Park, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Elliot Clogg of England competes during the Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray
The wire border fence stands near to the village of Bacsszentgyorgy, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus of the U.S. embraces Gary Player of South Africa (L) after teeing off during the ceremonial start before first round play in the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia....more
Bill Cosby walks through the Montgomery County Courthouse during jury selection for his sexual assault retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Worshippers pray in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City during the traditional Washing of the Feet ceremony. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Anna Hursey of Wales competes in table tennis at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III performs the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman dresses her cat before taking pictures near a painted Easter Bunny, displayed in a square as part of the upcoming Orthodox Easter celebration, in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall walks barefoot on the beach during a visit to Broadbeach, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. sits in the grass on the 13th as he waits on players in his group to finish the hole during first round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inside a car in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A worker is seen marinating fish at Cilincing district in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Wreckage of a F-15K fighter jet is seen after it crashed in a mountain in Chilgok, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Charles holds a baby green sea turtle at Lady Elliot Island, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border
Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.
Brazil's Lula defies prison order
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defied a judge's order to turn himself in to police and start serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery that would likely end his hopes of regaining the presidency.
Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media event to publicize a series of UFC fights at a Brooklyn arena.
Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border
Israeli troops shot dead seven Palestinian protesters and wounded at least 200 along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medical officials said, raising the death toll to 27 in the week-long disturbances.
Best of the Commonwealth Games
Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.
Best of the Masters
Highlights from the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border
Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of Palestinians dead from a week of frontier protests.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.