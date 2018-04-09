Editors Choice Pictures
Hungarian women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen through reflective glass as he sits in the office of Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) while he waits for a meeting in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother,...more
Sergio Garcia of Spain, last year's Masters' champion, helps put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed following final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Damaged windows are seen after a fire broke out in an apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Mourners comfort each other as people attend a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honor the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Soldiers of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)'s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan's first marine unit since World War Two, gather at a ceremony activating the brigade at JGSDF's Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, on the southwest island of...more
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Freed hostages who were evacuated from the rebel-held city of Douma are seen in a bus at Wafideen camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Priests are seen as Pope Francis leads a Holy Mass to mark the feast of Divine Mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the supporters after the announcement of the partial results of parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A child cries as they have their face wiped following alleged chemical weapons attack, in what is said to be Douma, Syria. White Helmets/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Buyan, an 18-year-old male Siberian brown bear, is fed with an Easter cake, known as Kulich, on Easter Sunday at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Firefighters of the city of Muenster clean the area in front of the traditional Grosser Kiepenkerl guesthouse where a man drove a van into a group of people sitting outside its restaurant in the old city centre of Muenster, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more
People dressed in traditional costumes pose for a picture, as interest for historical clothing rises within the country, in Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the Federal Police headquarters, in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A protester punches a dummy depicting French President Emmanuel Macron during a demonstration to call for a convergence of struggles between French railway company SNCF workers and students in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A worshipper holds a cross as she takes part in the Good Friday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Sauber's Marcus Ericsson and Force India's Sergio Perez in action during the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A boy reacts while being circumcised during Operation Circumcision, that was offered free of charge by local councillors in Malabon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Current Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban leaves a polling booth to cast his ballot during Hungarian parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Relatives of Palestinian Marwan Qudih, who died of wounds he sustained at the Israel-Gaza border, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A soldier of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)'s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB), Japan's first marine unit since World War Two, is seen at JGSDF's Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, on the southwest island of Kyushu, Japan. REUTERS/Issei...more
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City REUTERS/Ammar Awad
