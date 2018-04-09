Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 9, 2018 | 7:00pm EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Hungarian women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Hungarian women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
1 / 27
Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters

Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters
Close
2 / 27
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen through reflective glass as he sits in the office of Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) while he waits for a meeting in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen through reflective glass as he sits in the office of Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) while he waits for a meeting in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen through reflective glass as he sits in the office of Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) while he waits for a meeting in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
3 / 27
Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and chopped off her sister's arm. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and chopped off her sister's arm. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 27
Sergio Garcia of Spain, last year's Masters' champion, helps put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed following final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Sergio Garcia of Spain, last year's Masters' champion, helps put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed following final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Sergio Garcia of Spain, last year's Masters' champion, helps put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed following final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 27
Damaged windows are seen after a fire broke out in an apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Damaged windows are seen after a fire broke out in an apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Damaged windows are seen after a fire broke out in an apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
6 / 27
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
7 / 27
Mourners comfort each other as people attend a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honor the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Mourners comfort each other as people attend a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honor the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Mourners comfort each other as people attend a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honor the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Canada. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 27
Soldiers of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)'s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan's first marine unit since World War Two, gather at a ceremony activating the brigade at JGSDF's Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, on the southwest island of Kyushu, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Soldiers of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)'s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan's first marine unit since World War Two, gather at a ceremony activating the brigade at JGSDF's Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, on the southwest island of...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Soldiers of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)'s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, Japan's first marine unit since World War Two, gather at a ceremony activating the brigade at JGSDF's Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, on the southwest island of Kyushu, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 27
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 27
Freed hostages who were evacuated from the rebel-held city of Douma are seen in a bus at Wafideen camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Freed hostages who were evacuated from the rebel-held city of Douma are seen in a bus at Wafideen camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Freed hostages who were evacuated from the rebel-held city of Douma are seen in a bus at Wafideen camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
11 / 27
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
12 / 27
Priests are seen as Pope Francis leads a Holy Mass to mark the feast of Divine Mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Priests are seen as Pope Francis leads a Holy Mass to mark the feast of Divine Mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Priests are seen as Pope Francis leads a Holy Mass to mark the feast of Divine Mercy at the Vatican. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
13 / 27
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the supporters after the announcement of the partial results of parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the supporters after the announcement of the partial results of parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the supporters after the announcement of the partial results of parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
14 / 27
A child cries as they have their face wiped following alleged chemical weapons attack, in what is said to be Douma, Syria. White Helmets/Reuters TV via REUTERS

A child cries as they have their face wiped following alleged chemical weapons attack, in what is said to be Douma, Syria. White Helmets/Reuters TV via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
A child cries as they have their face wiped following alleged chemical weapons attack, in what is said to be Douma, Syria. White Helmets/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Close
15 / 27
Buyan, an 18-year-old male Siberian brown bear, is fed with an Easter cake, known as Kulich, on Easter Sunday at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Buyan, an 18-year-old male Siberian brown bear, is fed with an Easter cake, known as Kulich, on Easter Sunday at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Buyan, an 18-year-old male Siberian brown bear, is fed with an Easter cake, known as Kulich, on Easter Sunday at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
16 / 27
Firefighters of the city of Muenster clean the area in front of the traditional Grosser Kiepenkerl guesthouse where a man drove a van into a group of people sitting outside its restaurant in the old city centre of Muenster, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Firefighters of the city of Muenster clean the area in front of the traditional Grosser Kiepenkerl guesthouse where a man drove a van into a group of people sitting outside its restaurant in the old city centre of Muenster, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Firefighters of the city of Muenster clean the area in front of the traditional Grosser Kiepenkerl guesthouse where a man drove a van into a group of people sitting outside its restaurant in the old city centre of Muenster, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
17 / 27
People dressed in traditional costumes pose for a picture, as interest for historical clothing rises within the country, in Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa

People dressed in traditional costumes pose for a picture, as interest for historical clothing rises within the country, in Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
People dressed in traditional costumes pose for a picture, as interest for historical clothing rises within the country, in Ayutthaya, Thailand. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa
Close
18 / 27
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the Federal Police headquarters, in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the Federal Police headquarters, in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the Federal Police headquarters, in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
19 / 27
A protester punches a dummy depicting French President Emmanuel Macron during a demonstration to call for a convergence of struggles between French railway company SNCF workers and students in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A protester punches a dummy depicting French President Emmanuel Macron during a demonstration to call for a convergence of struggles between French railway company SNCF workers and students in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
A protester punches a dummy depicting French President Emmanuel Macron during a demonstration to call for a convergence of struggles between French railway company SNCF workers and students in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
20 / 27
A worshipper holds a cross as she takes part in the Good Friday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

A worshipper holds a cross as she takes part in the Good Friday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
A worshipper holds a cross as she takes part in the Good Friday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Close
21 / 27
Sauber's Marcus Ericsson and Force India's Sergio Perez in action during the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Sauber's Marcus Ericsson and Force India's Sergio Perez in action during the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Sauber's Marcus Ericsson and Force India's Sergio Perez in action during the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
22 / 27
A boy reacts while being circumcised during Operation Circumcision, that was offered free of charge by local councillors in Malabon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A boy reacts while being circumcised during Operation Circumcision, that was offered free of charge by local councillors in Malabon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
A boy reacts while being circumcised during Operation Circumcision, that was offered free of charge by local councillors in Malabon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
23 / 27
Current Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban leaves a polling booth to cast his ballot during Hungarian parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Current Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban leaves a polling booth to cast his ballot during Hungarian parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Current Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban leaves a polling booth to cast his ballot during Hungarian parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
24 / 27
Relatives of Palestinian Marwan Qudih, who died of wounds he sustained at the Israel-Gaza border, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Relatives of Palestinian Marwan Qudih, who died of wounds he sustained at the Israel-Gaza border, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Relatives of Palestinian Marwan Qudih, who died of wounds he sustained at the Israel-Gaza border, mourn during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
25 / 27
A soldier of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)'s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB), Japan's first marine unit since World War Two, is seen at JGSDF's Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, on the southwest island of Kyushu, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A soldier of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)'s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB), Japan's first marine unit since World War Two, is seen at JGSDF's Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, on the southwest island of Kyushu, Japan. REUTERS/Issei...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
A soldier of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)'s Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB), Japan's first marine unit since World War Two, is seen at JGSDF's Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, on the southwest island of Kyushu, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
26 / 27
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Worshippers hold candles as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 06 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 06 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 05 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 04 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Catch and release migrants

Catch and release migrants

President Trump signed a memorandum on Friday ordering the end of a policy known as "catch and release," in which illegal immigrants are released from detention while awaiting a court hearing on their status.

Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team

Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team

Mourners gather at the home arena for the Humboldt Broncos to remember the victims of a fatal bus accident in Saskatchewan.

Bill Cosby retrial begins

Bill Cosby retrial begins

Bill Cosby is facing his second criminal trial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia more than 14 years ago. The first trial end in a mistrial last June when the jury could not come to a verdict.

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Patrick Reed claims his first major championship with a one-shot victory at the U.S. Masters.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Canada grieves after hockey team bus crash

Canada grieves after hockey team bus crash

Fifteen people were killed when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos, a Canadian junior ice hockey team, collided with a truck in Saskatchewan, in one of the worst disasters to strike Canada's sporting community.

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's Lula defies prison order

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defied a judge's order to turn himself in to police and start serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery that would likely end his hopes of regaining the presidency.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast