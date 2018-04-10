Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump receives a briefing from senior military leadership accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Adviser John Bolton at the Cabinet Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania....more
A crane is used to move a humpback whale stranded at Punta Mogotes beach in Mar de Plata, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, prays inside the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe as he arrives in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen through reflective glass as he sits in the office of Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) while he waits for a meeting in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
French gendarmes stand on a road near burning debris during an evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Amirah al-Turkistani, a graphic design lecturer at Jeddah International College, rides her bicycle in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen
U.S. first lady Melania Trump speaks during a listening session with students at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother,...more
A pensioner raises his umbrella during a protest in favour of higher state pensions, at the town hall in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A woman uses a razor blade to shave her son's head on a pavement along a market area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters
Police detain a woman belonging to the Dalit community as she shouts slogans during a protest against the Dalit killings last week, during a nationwide strike organised by various Dalit organisations, in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Students dance during a party as they mark the 25th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's election as the chairman of the National Defence Commission of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon uses a VR headset to take a virtual tour of the emperor's residential quarters during a visit to the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Relatives of man who died after consuming tainted homemade alcohol cry outside of a hospital in Cicalengka, Bandung Regency, West Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS
A stuntman performs a test ride on a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" arena during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Rescue workers retrieve a body from the top of an open top, double-decker sightseeing bus after it crashed into some low-lying tree branches, in Zurrieq, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Adam Peaty of England competes in the men's 50m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Border Patrol agents keep watch during the official start for the construction of new bollard wall to replace 20-miles of primary vehicle barriers in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A boy receives polio vaccine drops, during an anti-polio campaign, in a low-income neighbourhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed takes a selfie at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Elly Park
Artist Tracey Emin's new piece is installed next to the clock at St Pancras station in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
China's DIY machines
From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and self-made projects made in China.
French police clash with eco-activists
French police swoop to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Best of the Commonwealth Games
Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Deadly protests on Gaza-Israel border
Scenes from a week of protests at the Gaza-Israel border in which 30 Palestinians have been killed.
Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border
Unfazed by tough talk from President Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.
Catch and release migrants
President Trump signed a memorandum on Friday ordering the end of a policy known as "catch and release," in which illegal immigrants are released from detention while awaiting a court hearing on their status.
Emotional vigil for Canadian hockey team
Mourners gather at the home arena for the Humboldt Broncos to remember the victims of a fatal bus accident in Saskatchewan.
Bill Cosby retrial begins
Bill Cosby is facing his second criminal trial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia more than 14 years ago. The first trial end in a mistrial last June when the jury could not come to a verdict.