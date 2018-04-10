Edition:
President Trump receives a briefing from senior military leadership accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Adviser John Bolton at the Cabinet Room of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
A crane is used to move a humpback whale stranded at Punta Mogotes beach in Mar de Plata, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, prays inside the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe as he arrives in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen through reflective glass as he sits in the office of Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) while he waits for a meeting in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
French gendarmes stand on a road near burning debris during an evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Amirah al-Turkistani, a graphic design lecturer at Jeddah International College, rides her bicycle in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Reem Baeshen

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
U.S. first lady Melania Trump speaks during a listening session with students at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and chopped off her sister's arm. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
A pensioner raises his umbrella during a protest in favour of higher state pensions, at the town hall in Bilbao, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
A woman uses a razor blade to shave her son's head on a pavement along a market area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Britain's Prince Charles visits Mount Nhulun for a ceremonial welcome with leaders of the Dhimurru and Rirratjingu Aboriginal Corporations, in Australia. Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Police detain a woman belonging to the Dalit community as she shouts slogans during a protest against the Dalit killings last week, during a nationwide strike organised by various Dalit organisations, in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Students dance during a party as they mark the 25th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's election as the chairman of the National Defence Commission of the DPRK. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon uses a VR headset to take a virtual tour of the emperor's residential quarters during a visit to the Forbidden City in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Relatives of man who died after consuming tainted homemade alcohol cry outside of a hospital in Cicalengka, Bandung Regency, West Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
A stuntman performs a test ride on a motorcycle inside the "Well of Death" arena during a fair in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Rescue workers retrieve a body from the top of an open top, double-decker sightseeing bus after it crashed into some low-lying tree branches, in Zurrieq, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Adam Peaty of England competes in the men's 50m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Border Patrol agents keep watch during the official start for the construction of new bollard wall to replace 20-miles of primary vehicle barriers in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
A boy receives polio vaccine drops, during an anti-polio campaign, in a low-income neighbourhood in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed takes a selfie at the top of the Empire State Building in New York. REUTERS/Elly Park

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Artist Tracey Emin's new piece is installed next to the clock at St Pancras station in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
