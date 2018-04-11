Editors Choice Pictures
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington....more
An Algerian military plane is seen after crashing near an airport outside the capital Algiers, Algeria. ENNAHAR TV/via REUTERS
Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in the rhythmic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray
President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen is pictured arriving back at his hotel in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amir Lev
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A South Korean soldier stands guard at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Elephants and people play with water during the celebration of Songkran Water Festival, to commemorate Thailand's New Year in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A Palestinian teacher checks a cupboard at the site of a school after Israeli forces removed structures used as classrooms, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Devotees pull the chariot of God Bhairab during the Biska Festival also known as Bisket Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
President Trump welcomes the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani (not pictured) at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A local resident walks along a section of Matahari Terbit beach covered in plastic and other debris washed ashore by seasonal winds near Sanur, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Actor Tracy Morgan laughs next to director Jordan Peele before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A protester holds a French gendarme's baton and shield during the evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tony Blair and Bill Clinton hold hands an event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Zhu Yue welds inside a full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 plane that he and his friends are building, in Kaiyuan, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Milagros Nolazco carries her granddaughter Isya in the bedroom of her home, as a plastic sheet replaces the roof hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in a neighbourhood in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
An Amazon employee in a nearby building watches people hold "Tax Amazon" signs during a protest to demand that the city of Seattle tax the largest corporations to help fund affordable housing, according to organizers, in Seattle. REUTERS/Lindsey...more
Internally Displaced people pray in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Dozens of cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are seen during an Avaaz.org protest outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Athletes compete in the women's 1500m final at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Protesters gather on a road as French gendarmes advance with an armoured vehicle during clashes during an evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Students protest against Macron's university reform in front of the Sorbonne university in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model takes a selfie at the backstage, during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Homemade gas masks in Gaza
As plumes of tear gas drift across the Israeli no-go zone inside Gaza's border fence, Palestinian protesters dart between them, relying on an array of homemade devices to keep out the fumes.
French police clash with eco-activists
French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.
China's bike-sharing graveyards
Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.
China's DIY machines
From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and home-made projects made in China.
Best of the Commonwealth Games
Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Mining for Congo's gold
Miners at work at the Makala gold mine camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Paul Ryan in the House
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, will not seek re-election in November, his office said.
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled in a joint hearing of the U.S. Senate's Commerce and Judiciary committees on a range of issues from Facebook's handling of alleged Russian attempts at election interference to consumer privacy and hate speech.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.