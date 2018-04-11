Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 11, 2018 | 9:15am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
1 / 24
An Algerian military plane is seen after crashing near an airport outside the capital Algiers, Algeria. ENNAHAR TV/via REUTERS

An Algerian military plane is seen after crashing near an airport outside the capital Algiers, Algeria. ENNAHAR TV/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
An Algerian military plane is seen after crashing near an airport outside the capital Algiers, Algeria. ENNAHAR TV/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 24
Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in the rhythmic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in the rhythmic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in the rhythmic gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 24
President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen is pictured arriving back at his hotel in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amir Lev

President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen is pictured arriving back at his hotel in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amir Lev

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen is pictured arriving back at his hotel in Manhattan. REUTERS/Amir Lev
Close
4 / 24
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
5 / 24
A South Korean soldier stands guard at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A South Korean soldier stands guard at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A South Korean soldier stands guard at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
6 / 24
Elephants and people play with water during the celebration of Songkran Water Festival, to commemorate Thailand's New Year in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Elephants and people play with water during the celebration of Songkran Water Festival, to commemorate Thailand's New Year in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Elephants and people play with water during the celebration of Songkran Water Festival, to commemorate Thailand's New Year in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 24
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
8 / 24
A Palestinian teacher checks a cupboard at the site of a school after Israeli forces removed structures used as classrooms, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian teacher checks a cupboard at the site of a school after Israeli forces removed structures used as classrooms, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
A Palestinian teacher checks a cupboard at the site of a school after Israeli forces removed structures used as classrooms, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
9 / 24
Devotees pull the chariot of God Bhairab during the Biska Festival also known as Bisket Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees pull the chariot of God Bhairab during the Biska Festival also known as Bisket Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Devotees pull the chariot of God Bhairab during the Biska Festival also known as Bisket Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
10 / 24
President Trump welcomes the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani (not pictured) at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump welcomes the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani (not pictured) at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
President Trump welcomes the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani (not pictured) at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 24
A local resident walks along a section of Matahari Terbit beach covered in plastic and other debris washed ashore by seasonal winds near Sanur, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

A local resident walks along a section of Matahari Terbit beach covered in plastic and other debris washed ashore by seasonal winds near Sanur, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A local resident walks along a section of Matahari Terbit beach covered in plastic and other debris washed ashore by seasonal winds near Sanur, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
12 / 24
Actor Tracy Morgan laughs next to director Jordan Peele before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Tracy Morgan laughs next to director Jordan Peele before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Actor Tracy Morgan laughs next to director Jordan Peele before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 24
A protester holds a French gendarme's baton and shield during the evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A protester holds a French gendarme's baton and shield during the evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A protester holds a French gendarme's baton and shield during the evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
14 / 24
Tony Blair and Bill Clinton hold hands an event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tony Blair and Bill Clinton hold hands an event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Tony Blair and Bill Clinton hold hands an event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 24
Zhu Yue welds inside a full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 plane that he and his friends are building, in Kaiyuan, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Zhu Yue welds inside a full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 plane that he and his friends are building, in Kaiyuan, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Zhu Yue welds inside a full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 plane that he and his friends are building, in Kaiyuan, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Close
16 / 24
Milagros Nolazco carries her granddaughter Isya in the bedroom of her home, as a plastic sheet replaces the roof hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in a neighbourhood in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Milagros Nolazco carries her granddaughter Isya in the bedroom of her home, as a plastic sheet replaces the roof hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in a neighbourhood in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Milagros Nolazco carries her granddaughter Isya in the bedroom of her home, as a plastic sheet replaces the roof hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in a neighbourhood in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
17 / 24
An Amazon employee in a nearby building watches people hold "Tax Amazon" signs during a protest to demand that the city of Seattle tax the largest corporations to help fund affordable housing, according to organizers, in Seattle. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

An Amazon employee in a nearby building watches people hold "Tax Amazon" signs during a protest to demand that the city of Seattle tax the largest corporations to help fund affordable housing, according to organizers, in Seattle. REUTERS/Lindsey...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
An Amazon employee in a nearby building watches people hold "Tax Amazon" signs during a protest to demand that the city of Seattle tax the largest corporations to help fund affordable housing, according to organizers, in Seattle. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
18 / 24
Internally Displaced people pray in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Internally Displaced people pray in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Internally Displaced people pray in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
19 / 24
Dozens of cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are seen during an Avaaz.org protest outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Dozens of cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are seen during an Avaaz.org protest outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Dozens of cardboard cutouts of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are seen during an Avaaz.org protest outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
20 / 24
Athletes compete in the women's 1500m final at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Athletes compete in the women's 1500m final at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Athletes compete in the women's 1500m final at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
21 / 24
Protesters gather on a road as French gendarmes advance with an armoured vehicle during clashes during an evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Protesters gather on a road as French gendarmes advance with an armoured vehicle during clashes during an evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Protesters gather on a road as French gendarmes advance with an armoured vehicle during clashes during an evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
22 / 24
Students protest against Macron's university reform in front of the Sorbonne university in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Students protest against Macron's university reform in front of the Sorbonne university in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Students protest against Macron's university reform in front of the Sorbonne university in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
23 / 24
A model takes a selfie at the backstage, during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A model takes a selfie at the backstage, during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
A model takes a selfie at the backstage, during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 10 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 09 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 06 2018
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 06 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Homemade gas masks in Gaza

Homemade gas masks in Gaza

As plumes of tear gas drift across the Israeli no-go zone inside Gaza's border fence, Palestinian protesters dart between them, relying on an array of homemade devices to keep out the fumes.

French police clash with eco-activists

French police clash with eco-activists

French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.

China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

China's DIY machines

China's DIY machines

From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and home-made projects made in China.

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Mining for Congo's gold

Mining for Congo's gold

Miners at work at the Makala gold mine camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Paul Ryan in the House

Paul Ryan in the House

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, will not seek re-election in November, his office said.

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled in a joint hearing of the U.S. Senate's Commerce and Judiciary committees on a range of issues from Facebook's handling of alleged Russian attempts at election interference to consumer privacy and hate speech.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast