A protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during the evacuation operation by French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump looks as a woman becomes emotional, before signing H.R. 1865 "The Allow States and Victims To Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act" at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Adam Hague of England in action at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Nathaniel Miller hugs his wife goodbye before boarding the guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley, part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Middle East from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lindsey E. Skelton/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) addresses a news conference where he announced he would not seek re-election in November, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A man is seen at the site of an airstrike that destroyed the Community College in Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
The Dragonara Casino is seen at dusk in St Julian's, Malta. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A South Korean soldier stands guard at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A newborn Asian elephant is pictured on the first day of a public appearance at the Planckendael Zoo in Mechelen, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Elephants and people play with water during the celebration of Songkran Water Festival, to commemorate Thailand's New Year in Ayutthaya. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
New Canadian citizen David Alfonso, 8, reacts as maple taffy is prepared for new Canadians following a citizenship ceremony at the Vanier Sugar Shack in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) reacts with teammates after hitting a walk off home run against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning. Kepler had two home runs on the day. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A protester holds a French gendarme's baton and shield during the evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window, as he waits to travel into Egypt, after the Rafah border crossing was opened for three days for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Undocumented immigrants just released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy stand at a bus station before being taken to the Catholic Charities relief center in McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Milagros Nolazco carries her granddaughter Isya in the bedroom of her home, as a plastic sheet replaces the roof hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in a neighbourhood in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A woman reacts at a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Chelan Lasha weeps as she returns to the courtroom after recess to testify against actor and comedian Bill Cosby during the third day of the retrial of his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Dominick Reuter/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Members of the Texas National Guard watch the Mexico-U.S. border from an outpost along the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Palestinian relatives of Hamas gunman Mohammed Hejelah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen exits a hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A young gold miner works in Makala gold mine camp near the town of Mongbwalu in Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
