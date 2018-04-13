Editors Choice Pictures
Flares are set off from Fong Yang (FFG-933) Chi Yang class frigate (Knox class) during a drill near Yilan naval base, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A devotee, dressed as Hindu God Shiva, looks out from a window as he waits to perform during the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A protesters shouts her opposition as CIA Director Mike Pompeo testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on Pompeo�s nomination to be secretary of state on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A beachgoer stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens teaches tennis to 400 elementary students at a workshop in Compton, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A relative of Arbaoui Walid, a victim of an Algerian military plane crash, mourns during his funeral in Algiers, Algeria. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
Brain Power ridden by Nico de Boinville falls down in the 13:45 Big Buck's Celebration Manifesto Novices' Chase at the Grand National Festival at Aintree in Liverpool. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Shi'ite pilgrims carry a symbolic casket outside Imam Moussa al-Kadhim's shrine to mark his death anniversary in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily
Actor and singer David Hasselhoff performs during a concert at the Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, Germany. Markus Schreiber/Pool via Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech as he reviews a military display of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the South China Sea. Li Gang/Xinhua via REUTERS
Women, photographed from the Chinese side of the border, are seen through binoculars fixed on a building on the Chinese side of the border for sightseers to look across to North Korea, as they cross the bridge from Namyang in North Korea towards the...more
Model Janice Dickinson waits outside the courtroom in the Montgomery County Courthouse before testifying against actor and comedian Bill Cosby during the fourth day of his sexual assault retrial case in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool...more
Palestinian relatives of Hamas gunman Mohammed Hejelah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman works on a bulletproof vest for children at the Miguel Caballero Company, near Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A member of the LGBT community poses for a picture during a demonstration outside the Hall of Justice in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva
A boy plays with water, during the Songkran Water Festival celebrations, to commemorate the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Patients cover their eyes as they wait before their cataract surgery on the Lifeline Express, a hospital built inside a seven-coach train, at a railway station in Jalore, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A protester wearing a mask with an image of former Pakistani cricket player Shahid Afridi attends a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A protester cuts branches from a tree for a barricade as French gendarmes continue an evacuation operation in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Vendors sit under umbrellas inside a wholesale flower market in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Palestinian boy looks out a bus window, as he waits to travel into Egypt, after the Rafah border crossing was opened for three days for humanitarian cases, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Jazmin Sawyers of England in action at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Paul Childs
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives inside a classroom prior to a one-hour interview with French news channel TF1, at a school in Berd'huis, France. Yoan Valat/Pool via Reuters
A race during the Grand National Festival at Aintree in Liverpool. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
