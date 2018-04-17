Editor's Choice Pictures

Edition:
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, arrives at federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Protestors demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Jazmin, 9, carries a cardboard car to be used in a play in her school at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
David, 5, a Central American migrant boy from El Salvador, moving in a caravan through Mexico, is carried to the hospital with symptoms of pneumonia while he was waiting to try and board a freight train, in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and Song Tao, head of the International Department of Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, applaud with ballet dancers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A boy walks along a damaged street at the city of Douma in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Aurora, an eight-year-old female polar bear, swims in a pool which was recently filled with water after the winter season, at the Royev Ruchey zoo in the suburb of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A demonstrator is detained by police during a protest against Armenia's ruling Republican party's nomination of former President Serzh Sarksyan as its candidate for prime minister, in Yerevan, Armenia. Photolure/Hayk Baghdasaryan via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A satellite image shows the Barzah Research and Development Center after being struck by U.S. and coalition operations in Damascus, Syria. Satellite Image �DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man looks at an Israeli Air Force aerobatic team flying in formation during a rehearsal for an aerial show for Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Greek Communist Party supporters clash with police as they try to bring down a statue of former U.S. President Harry Truman during a demonstration against air strikes on Syria by the United States, Britain and France, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Men make bricks in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A woman stands behind a curtain inside a temporary shelter after a fire broke out in a Rohingya camp in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Katherine, 14, a Central American migrant from Guatemala, moving in a caravan through Mexico, poses with her drawing at improvised shelter, in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Yuki Kawauchi of Japan celebrates after winning the men's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, stands atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Mount Sinabung volcano spews volcanic ash into the air during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia April 15, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Maz Yons/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
A man holds up a photo of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a vigil and demonstration, marking six months since her murder in a car bomb, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Han Min-ja and Yang Won-ju dance at the New Hyundai Core colatec in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Miranda Lambert poses backstage with her awards including her 10th consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year award during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Copies of former FBI director James Comey's book "A Higher Loyalty" are seen at Kramerbooks book store in Washington D.C.. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Police officers monitor activity outside as protestors demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
