Editor's Choice Pictures
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, arrives at federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protestors demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Jazmin, 9, carries a cardboard car to be used in a play in her school at Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
David, 5, a Central American migrant boy from El Salvador, moving in a caravan through Mexico, is carried to the hospital with symptoms of pneumonia while he was waiting to try and board a freight train, in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico....more
Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and Song Tao, head of the International Department of Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, applaud with ballet dancers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central...more
A boy walks along a damaged street at the city of Douma in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Aurora, an eight-year-old female polar bear, swims in a pool which was recently filled with water after the winter season, at the Royev Ruchey zoo in the suburb of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A demonstrator is detained by police during a protest against Armenia's ruling Republican party's nomination of former President Serzh Sarksyan as its candidate for prime minister, in Yerevan, Armenia. Photolure/Hayk Baghdasaryan via REUTERS
A satellite image shows the Barzah Research and Development Center after being struck by U.S. and coalition operations in Damascus, Syria. Satellite Image �DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man looks at an Israeli Air Force aerobatic team flying in formation during a rehearsal for an aerial show for Israel's 70th Independence Day celebrations, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Greek Communist Party supporters clash with police as they try to bring down a statue of former U.S. President Harry Truman during a demonstration against air strikes on Syria by the United States, Britain and France, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis...more
Men make bricks in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman stands behind a curtain inside a temporary shelter after a fire broke out in a Rohingya camp in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Katherine, 14, a Central American migrant from Guatemala, moving in a caravan through Mexico, poses with her drawing at improvised shelter, in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Yuki Kawauchi of Japan celebrates after winning the men's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, stands atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Mount Sinabung volcano spews volcanic ash into the air during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia April 15, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Maz Yons/ via REUTERS
A man holds up a photo of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a vigil and demonstration, marking six months since her murder in a car bomb, in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Han Min-ja and Yang Won-ju dance at the New Hyundai Core colatec in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Miranda Lambert poses backstage with her awards including her 10th consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year award during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Copies of former FBI director James Comey's book "A Higher Loyalty" are seen at Kramerbooks book store in Washington D.C.. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers monitor activity outside as protestors demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.
Arrest of two black men in Starbucks sparks protests
Protests erupt at a Starbucks after two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia cafe sparking accusations of racial profiling at the coffee chain.
Reuters wins Pulitzer for photography of Rohingya crisis
(Warning: graphic content) The photography staff of Reuters has won the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Photography for their coverage of the Rohingya migrant crisis.
Running the Boston Marathon
Japan's Yuki Kawauchi and America's Desiree Linden scored stunning victories in a wet and windy 2018 Boston Marathon.
Best of the Commonwealth Games
Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Protests erupt after child rape cases shock India
Protests erupted across India after police officers and a politician were named separately in connection with two unrelated child rape cases, which are under investigation.
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.
Best of Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in the California desert.
Week in sports
Our top sports photography this past week.