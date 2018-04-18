Editor's Choice Pictures
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, holds a bag as she and fellow migrants cross a railway line to stop a freight train and get on it, in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Emergency personnel monitor the damaged engine of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, which diverted to the Philadelphia International Airport this morning after the airline crew reported damage to one of the aircraft's engines, on a runway in...more
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives for a taping of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
President Donald Trump hosts a bilateral meeting with Japan�s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump�s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A grove of trees destroyed by the Rhea Fire is seen near Taloga, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Ballet dancer Sandro Calderon, 30, connects to the internet with his mobile at a hotspot in the seafront in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A sandstorm approaches in Yazd, Iran April 16, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. Matthias Schmidt via REUTERS
The hideout used by the three men who stand accused of carrying out the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, is seen in Marsa, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Iraqi Yazidis light candles and paraffin torches during a ceremony to celebrate the Yazidi New Year at Lalish temple in Shikhan in Dohuk province, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Farmer Javier Tamayo, 55, poses for a photograph with his grandson outside his home in the village of Santo Domingo, in the Sierra Maestra, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
The Rhea fire burns through a grove of red cedar trees near Seiling, Oklahoma. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Children of Iraqi Kawliya group (known as Iraqi gypsies) attend a class at a school in al-Zuhoor village near the southern city of Diwaniya, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Israeli soldiers sit next to a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, ahead of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A boy kicks a ball during a practise session of a seminar organized by the football club Shakhtar Donetsk, for soccer training for children with disabilities, near Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Jazmin, 9, carries a cardboard car to be used in a play in her school at Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and Song Tao, head of the International Department of Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, applaud with ballet dancers in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central...more
Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in action during his second round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during the Monte Carlo Masters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman shouts slogans during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump dine with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Abe's wife Akie at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the opening of a series of citizen's consultation meetings on Europe in Epinal, France. Frederick Florin/Pool via Reuters
Israeli scouts attend a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Pigeons are seen perched on windows in the old city of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
People visit an airborne labyrinth of polycarbonate installation called "Limbo", created by Jacopo Foggini, during Design Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
An aerial view shows erosion marks on sand and stone, on the beach along the Atlantic Ocean coast, in Soulac, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
