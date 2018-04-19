Editor's Choice Pictures
Pink flamingos frolic in their enclosure at the Madrid zoo in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A Palestinian beekeeper uses smoke to calm bees in the process of collecting honey at a farm near the Israel-Gaza border in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, stands on a wagon of a freight train as he embarks on a new leg of their travels, in Tlaquepaque, in Jalisco state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
U.S. Navy Lieutenant Tammie Jo Shults, who is currently a Southwest Airlines pilot, poses in front of a Navy F/A-18A in this 1992 photo released in Washington, DC. Thomas P. Milne/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS
Spanish big wave surfer Axi Muniain drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Palestinian cyclist Alaa Al-Daly, 21, who lost his leg by a bullet fired by Israeli troops, stands next to his bicycle at his house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An aerial view shows erosion marks on sand and stone, on the beach along the Atlantic Ocean coast, in Soulac, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
U.S. NTSB photo shows a part of the engine cowling from the Southwest Airlines plane which blew its engine in mid air yesterday over the skies of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NTSB/Handout via REUTERS
Carl Frampton is seen posing through a mirror after a press conference in Victoria Square Shopping Centre, Belfast, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority speaks during a media preview of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to speak about his book "A Higher Loyalty" in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Igor, the 13 year-old Siberian tiger lies on the operation table before the non-invasive stem cell surgery in Zoo Szeged, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A bead of sweat drops off of Spain's Rafael Nadal as he prepares to serve during his second round match against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene during the Monte Carlo Masters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Muslim prays at the Elsedeaq Heidelberg Mosque, located in the Melbourne suburb of Heidelberg in Australia. REUTERS/Luis Enrique Ascui
German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Limar and Masa al-Qari, child survivors of the suspected poison gas attack, walk outside a tent for the displaced, in the Northern Aleppo countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Britain's Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle attends a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, London. Yui Mok/Pool via Reuters
Surfers ride a wave near the cliffs of Etretat on the Normandy coast as warm temperatures arrive in France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Tourists cross the Windsor Bridge in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An Israeli girl plays with an inflatable hammer during celebrations marking Israel's 70th Independence Day in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Workers stand on rubble of damaged buildings in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Aboud Hamam
Bill Gates speaks during an interview with Reuters in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands as they hold a joint press conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
