Editor's Choice Pictures

Fri Apr 20, 2018

The bullet-riddled domes of Grand Mosque are seen, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippine. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a receiving line for the Queen's Dinner for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace in London. Matt Dunham/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Luis Alfredo Alvarado Hernandez, member of the Torre Fuerte (Strong Tower) evangelical church poses for a picture at the San Francisco Gotera prison, in San Francisco Gotera, El Salvador. "I have been a gang member since I was 13 years old, but God showed me in dreams that there was a heaven and hell, for the love of my children I decided to leave the gang because there is no future in it," said Hernandez. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Newly elected Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (L) reacts as former Cuban President Raul Castro raises his hand during the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Adalberto Roque/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Seagulls surround a man who was buried by his friends in sand and crackers at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A woman holds her malnourished daughter undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse after his sexual assault retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, stands on a wagon of a freight train as he embarks on a new leg of their travels, in Tlaquepaque, in Jalisco state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A child uses a hand pump to extract water on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A model presents creations by student designer Sherly Az Zahra on the first day of the Indonesia Muslim Fashion Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Tear gas floats in the air near French CRS riot police during a demonstration against the French government's reform plans in Paris as part of a national day of protest, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Tayna (L), 22, and Alexandra (R), 47, who are blind, get make up put on by their teacher during a cosmetics class set up to help boost self-esteem at the Laramara association in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A Palestinian beekeeper uses smoke to calm bees in the process of collecting honey at a farm near the Israel-Gaza border in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A man relaxes in the sunshine near City Hall with the financial district in the background in London, Britain. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A woman stands at her ruined house, after residents were allowed to return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began on May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A woman walks her dog in the sunshine in St James Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
People watch a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, from the Museum of the History of Polish Jews, in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Guo Qingshan poses on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in his village outside Beijing, China. "I love the sound of the engine and the muscle of the motor. When I ride it, I feel free and proud," Guo said. However, Guo has his limits. If prices rise, Guo said he wouldn't contemplate buying another Harley. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A demonstrator is detained by police during a protest as parliament voted to allow former president Serzh Sargsyan to become prime minister, in front of the Armenian government building in Yerevan, Armenia. Photolure/Vahram Baghdasaryan via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez in action during the game against Real Sociedad at Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Brazilian soldiers of Armed Forces participate in a parade during an Army Day ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays on the Friday following for Meeraj-un-Nabi, a festival which marks the ascension of Prophet Mohammed to Heaven, at the Hazratbal shrine early morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Visitors take photos of a child dressed in a traditional costume before a folk performance in Panyu, Guangdong province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
